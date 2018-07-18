



Maxi dresses are a summertime staple for a reason. They’re breezy and are designed to keep you cool, but can still be layered under cardigans and jackets for chilly evenings. A great maxi dress can go from office-appropriate to casual to dressy with the right accessories and is easy to wear no matter the occasion. If you’re looking for a chic yet simple dress to add to your collection, look no further: we found a maxi dress that’s beautiful, minimal, flattering and at a great price to boot.

The Knit Maxi Dress is the definition of comfort. Made with a soft bloused bodice that releases to a floor-gazing skirt, you can look forward to a light and breezy dress that’s perfect for a day out in the sun. Its adjustable straps and elastic waist make this style easily customizable for your body type.

The dress is perfect for long airplane trips, running errands or for throwing into a weekender bag for an impromptu beach trip. The stretchy style is the epitome of comfort and is perfect for any travel plans you might have.

Maxi dresses always pair well with sandals, but if you’re looking to dress this piece up a bit we recommend pairing with wedge heels for a look that marries comfort and style. Looking to glam up your look? You can never go wrong with a pair of ankle strap heels and a chic clutch.

The best part? The dress is currently retailing for $38.90–$52.00 and available in 9 stylish colors and patterns.

See it! Scoop up this bestselling Knit Maxi Dress before it sells out!

