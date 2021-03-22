Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’re getting ready for a girls’ night out, your sister’s wedding, a fancy date night, or an important job interview, and as you’re getting ready, you apply glue-on lashes. This is always the most tedious step in your makeup routine, and you dread the process. Every time you apply glue-on lashes, you notice the same stinging feeling on your eyelid — your eyes start to itch and water, and you even notice a bit of red irritation near your lash line. As the glue dries, you press the eyelashes on your eyelids, hoping they’re in the right spot so you don’t have to start the process again. With glue on your fingers and one eyelash crooked, you take them off and decide to apply regular mascara.

The bold effect you were going for was ruined by your glue-on lashes. This is not the first time you’ve given up on your fake lashes: The sticky lash hassle is not worth the mediocre outcome, and you don’t have time! We’ve all been there, and the frustration is real.

If Natural, Sexy and Sophisticated Lashes Are Your Thing, Welcome to the Happy Place for You and Your Lashes!

We all want to feel beautiful and confident when we walk out the front door, but sometimes the preparation is too much. Not everyone has hours to watch tutorials about how to perfectly apply glue-on lashes. Don’t worry — you don’t have to!

If natural, sexy and sophisticated lashes are your thing, welcome to your lashes’ happy place! These are the industry’s first super-strength magnetic lashes.

Yes, magnetic.

Goodbye toxic glue, everyday irritation and wasting time. Hello to the moment you didn’t know you’ve been waiting for…. MoxieLash. This innovative product is changing the eyelash game, and we’re so happy you’re here (*Cue sigh of relief*).

MoxieLash Serves You Looks, With Lashes For Any Mood And Occasion In Three Easy Steps!

At this point, you’re probably ready to level up your lash game, and MoxieLash is an innovative beauty product that can do just that.

With magnetic lash technology, MoxieLash can upgrade your look, with lashes for any mood and occasion in three easy steps!

All you have to do is apply their magnetic eyeliner, wait three minutes for the liner to dry and then apply your lashes.

The small magnets on all MoxieLash products attach to the magnetic eyeliner and stay on for as long as you need. Whether you’re out on a boat with friends or cozying up with your crush, these lashes hold on tight. Plus, MoxieLash ten magnet lashes will give you extra hold — and they’re the first company to ever make lashes with that many individual lashes holding your look in place.

With MoxieLash, you don’t have to rely on messy glue to stick and hopefully hold for hours. You’re also not going through your day, dreading an unavoidable and painful removal process.

The magnetic lash technology of MoxieLash holds your lashes securely until you’re ready to gently remove them with the All In 1 Makeup Remover — a gentle formula that’s infused with hyaluronic acid and castor oil for clean, safe and easy lash removal.

MoxieLash saves you time and energy, and keeps you looking fierce for whatever day you’re about to slay. Imagine having time for what really matters — you deserve it.

MoxieLash is your last-lash-stop ever, so find the perfect lashes for you here.

If You’re Looking for Eye-Catching Lashes, MoxieLash Has a Lash Kit for Every Look You’re Serving, and They’re Delivering on Quality

Oh, and the lashes at MoxieLash are beautiful, high-quality and affordable — the best triple threat.

Here’s how MoxieLash delivers fun and fierce at the same time: On the MoxieLash website, there are options to first select the right lashes for you — are you looking for the Natural Kit for that effortless and subtle look? A mid-glam look for that special night at home with your partner? How about a premium dramatic lash moment for a night out with your best friends you’ll never forget?

The best thing is you don’t actually have to decide — you can start with the Happy Kit or a cute glam bundle and then add on any of the mink and silk MoxieLash lashes when you’re ready to try something new!

If you’re looking for eye-catching lashes, MoxieLash has a lash kit for every look you’re serving, and they’re delivering on quality. MoxieLash magnetic lashes last for up to fifty wears, if you take care of them, and the magnetic eyeliner lasts even longer!

Whether you want subtle, sassy and sweet, or a naughty look in some thick lashes, MoxieLash is for beginners and experienced lash gals!

There’s a look for every occasion, so find a lash to match your mood!

This Innovative Glam Company Sets High Standards For How We Wear Our Lashes, And The Competition Is Nowhere In Sight

MoxieLash not only changed the lash game, but the entire lash industry.

MoxieLash is a company with a mission — to step up your lash game so that you can be unapologetically you. Moxie literally means “a force of character, determination and nerve,” which is MoxieLash’s motive as a company and their promise to you. With MoxieLash on, you will find that extra determination and confidence you were looking for — the one that’s always been in you.

One of the many quotes on the MoxieLash site is, “The woman that does not require validation from anyone is the most feared woman in the world,” which says a lot.

MoxieLash is for you, for the woman that is fierce without anyone having to tell her.

Stop waiting for your bold lash look to stick, and let the magnetic lashes from MoxieLash compliment your already bold personality. You are enough, you are beautiful and you are a baddie — MoxieLash is here to complement what you already got!

This innovative glam company has truly set high standards for how we wear our lashes, and the competition is nowhere in sight.

Toxic Glue Near Your Eyes Isn’t the Best Idea Anyway

MoxieLash is a beauty boost without the hassle, which is why so many celebrities and influencers have switched from glue-on lashes to magnetic lash technology.

Even the queen of luscious lashes, Paris Hilton herself, has converted from a glue-on girl to a magnetic master! She loves her magnetic lashes and will never trade back.

Once you try MoxieLash, you’ll see how there’s no question that applying a magnetic liner is so much easier than glue. No one should apply toxic glue near their eyes anyway — that actually makes zero sense when you think about it.

The liners at MoxieLash are also so easy to use! Their wind and weather-resistant liquid liner is consistent and durable, and also happens to be 100% harm-free. They are made with a super-hold technology that makes it possible for your lashes to last through a wild night or a windy day.

This waterproof magnetic liquid liner is our new favorite product because it’s not only a brilliant invention, but it’s also really user-friendly. We all know how to apply liner anyway — and now you can take the messy glue out of the equation so you don’t mess up your sharp cat-eye.

We Love a Good Two-In-One Moment — So Thank You, MoxieLash, for Making Our Mascara and Eyeliner Routines Easier

MoxieLash took an already simple task and made it simpler by making your lashes look thick and getting your eyeliner on quick! We LOVE a good two-in-one kind of moment — so thank you, MoxieLash, for making our mascara and eyeliner routines easier.

As your skin’s new best friend, MoxieLash is also a makeup miracle. No more wear and tear on your eyelids or irritation from rubbing away glue. In the blink of an eye, MoxieLash is on as fast as it is off!

We’re so excited to welcome you to the noticeable lash difference. You’re not only about to look even more amazing every day, but you’re going to actually become obsessed with this magnetic lash technology.

MoxieLash somehow made immediate satisfaction a reality. Is this real life? Blink once if it’s not. Okay, it’s real life, and our lashes look so cute.

If you’re more the “seeing is believing” type, give MoxieLash a go here.

I Spy With My Little Eye The Hottest Beauty Solution Of 2021

You know how sometimes we make things harder for ourselves without knowing? Well, this is one way to get on the right path and stop the makeup routine madness.

Getting ready for the day and looking amazing should be exciting and uplifting, not a dreaded task. MoxieLash will change your morning routine and morning mentality without all the worry of wasting time.

You can literally snooze your alarm for twenty more minutes, thanks to MoxieLash.

If you are done with the lash drama and feeling stuck with glue, take matters into your own hands. MoxieLash is the industry leader in magnetic lashes for a reason — they have premium options for everyone, and they have the strongest hold technology available.

I spy with my little eye the hottest beauty solution of 2021. If you don’t believe us, see for yourself!

Take this year by surprise and show up for yourself in MoxieLash.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!