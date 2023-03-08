Reviewers Say This Serum Is the Absolute MVP for Fading Dark Spots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dark spots can certainly be a difficult concern to grapple with. They can pop up naturally with age or from sun exposure — but no matter what the root cause, at the end of the day, we would all prefer having our skin look even and flawless.

That said, it does take the proper treatments to get the job done at home, and shoppers swear by this serum from Murad as the ultimate dark spot corrector. It may not be the most affordable find under the sun, but reviewers swear this elixir is worth every single penny!

Get the Murad Rapid Dark Spot Corrector for $83 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This serum is designed to promote “surface cell turnover,” which in turn may reduce the appearance of dark spots in record speed — without requiring a prescription product. This treatment works for all skin types and it’s reportedly incredibly gentle, so if you’re worried about skin sensitivity, you’re in luck. In terms of frequency, you can use it twice per day, in the morning and at night — and apply it on the face, neck and chest area. After you use it in the mornings, just make sure you reach for a sunscreen to protect your skin from potential damage. Never forget the SPF!

Shoppers say not only does this serum work, it also makes magic happen extremely fast! One reviewer claims they felt their face looked brighter, and notes their complexion started to improve after just one day — which is truly remarkable. In a clinical study, after 14 days, 84% of participants said their dark spots were reduced, while 91% said their skin appeared brighter. If you’ve considered getting an expensive laser treatment to help improve the look of dark spots, take a shot with this serum before you end up spending a small fortune! One reviewer already had their appointment booked and was supremely happy they held out. Not only did this serum work wonders, it saved them a ton of money in the process. Skincare dreams really do come true!

