Turn Back the Clock on Your Skin With This Intense Recovery Cream

It’s not often that everyone is on the same page in life, but we think we can pretty much all relate to being quite stressed out right now. 2020 wasn’t easy, and even though 2021 brings hope along with it, we’ll need a little patience for it to fully come to fruition. We can’t totally control our situation, but there is a way to take back control and handle how it affects us!

One way that stress majorly affects us? By wreaking havoc on our skin. We’re not even talking solely about mental stress here. Environmental and hormonal stress aren’t holding back either. All of these factors mean dryer, redder skin that seems to be aging at two times its normal speed. So how are we going to handle it? With the help of Murad!

This new innovation is a “comforting cream for super stressed-out skin” created to fight signs of aging and redness — and fast. How are reviewers liking it so far? At the time of this publication, we’re seeing five-star reviews and five-star reviews only! Reviewers say it’s “remarkably refreshing” and “extremely fresh and soothing.” One even declared that “everything about this cream is perfect,” noting how much they look forward to the “moments of calm” it offers them twice a day. They even compared applying it to a “mini-retreat”!

This Intense Recovery Cream is a scientifically-backed way to help skin look and feel relaxed. It’s rich and luxurious, and though its formula is thick, fans say it feels “weightless” once it’s absorbed. So, here’s the number one question — what’s in it?

This cream has a truly lovely collection of key ingredients, starting with microalgae extract, believed to diminish the look of stress lines and wrinkles while soothing facial tension. This is joined by shea butter and macadamia oil to seriously moisturize the skin, as well as Mirabilis jalapa plant extract, known for lessening redness and irritation. As for the rest? This cream is formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten or any animal-derived ingredients!

While this cream is intensely hydrating, it’s not solely for dry skin types. It’s recommended for normal, combination and sensitive skin as well. That goes for no matter which stressors are affecting your skin too — whether they be from the weather, work or even topical gels.

Murad recommends that this cream is used both morning and night on the face, neck and chest. A little goes a long way, so start off small and add more if necessary. You can gently tap it around your eye area as well. In the morning, make sure to follow up with a sunscreen for even more enhanced anti-aging protection, and at night, you can simply hit the hay and effortlessly work on your beauty sleep. Get ready to say “good morning” to some seriously dreamy skin!

