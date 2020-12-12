This Anti-Aging Serum Is Producing Amazing Results After Just 2 Weeks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us are perpetually on the hunt to score the best anti-aging skincare around — and a regimen that actually works in the process.

It’s an accepted fact that skincare products won’t work in the exact same way for every user. It may be impossible to parallel another person’s experience, but we did find one anti-aging serum that hundreds of shoppers claim works wonders for their skin — especially in terms of improving its firmness. One reviewer even calls it a “miracle” serum!

The Retinol Youth Renewal Serum from Murad uses a potent formula packed with — you guessed it — retinol! This ingredient helps promote collagen production in the skin, which can make your skin tighter and firmer — helping to reduce the overall appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In as little as two weeks, you may see a dramatic difference in your skin with regular use — and the brand notes that 93% of people who have tried out this serum reported this exciting conclusion!

Intrigued? We know we are, so let’s get into the details of why this serum is so special. We already told you that it’s powered by retinol, but it specifically uses Retinol Tri-Active Technology. This formula is a fast-acting retinoid that actually releases over time, so it never stops working to improve your skin’s appearance. It not only helps to smooth out wrinkles and make your skin look more supple, it also helps even out the skin tone and provides a youthful and radiant glow!

This serum is gentle enough to use daily, even if you have sensitive skin. Yes, that means any of Us can give it a try! Ideally, you use this product at night after cleaning your skin with a reputable cleanser. Simply apply a thin layer onto dry skin, followed by your choice of moisturizer. If you want to test this product out but aren’t ready to commit to a full bottle, there’s a travel size that will surely last you for at least a couple of weeks. But if you have a similar experience to the many Murad devotees, you’ll be back to buy a larger version of this serum in no time. Here’s to putting our best face forward in 2021!

