Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

You feel that breeze? Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy joggers and chunky boots. When the leaves change color, so does your wardrobe — and that’s why we’re here to help you navigate through the best fall fashion and beauty trends.

Scroll to find the best autumn essentials thanks to Shop With Us!

Meghan Utility Jogger

These versatile and stylish cargo joggers are fit for any occasion. Available in green or black (a.k.a. easy staple fall shades), they are bound to become a go-to in your closet.

Chunky Link Bracelet

The chunky link bracelet is the addition your wrist is calling out for. Ideal for stacking, this accessory can also be worn on its own.

1995 Prada Shoulder Bag

Be ultra-chic and trendy with this vintage Prada shoulder bag. It elevates any outfit in a flash!

Showtime Lipgloss

Dark lips just in time for fall! This Showtime Lipgloss leaves your lips glossy and never dry thanks to a color that lasts.

Disc Pendant Necklace

Add the finishing touch to your outfit with this necklace. The gold brings some much-needed sunshine to your look!

Vitamin C Serum

This serum has it all! With a combo of anti-aging herbs and natural vitamin C, this serum is one to get your hands on before temperatures plummet.

