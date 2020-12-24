This Checkered Turtleneck Sweater Is Perfect for Fashionistas of All Ages

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s rare to come across a garment with the ability to look great on virtually every shopper — and we’re not just talking about different shapes and sizes here. We’re talking about a perfect piece that will upgrade any closet — regardless of age or personal style!

These items are essentially unicorns, and we’re lucky enough to have recently found another one. This Naggoo sweater has a sleek modern design, but a classic feel that’s suitable for so many fashionistas.

Get the Naggoo Women’s Turtleneck Knitted Sweater for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 24, 2020 but are subject to change.



The turtle neckline is trending at the moment, and it’s executed flawlessly on this sweater. In fact, it’s more of a cross between a timeless turtleneck and a looser, cowl-neck style, which is precisely why it scores so many versatility points. Plus, the simple checkered pattern displayed throughout is eye-catching but subtle, ensuring that this can be worn for a variety of occasions.

Intrigued? You’ll be pleased to learn that this knit has a super flattering and comfortable fit. Its relaxed silhouette and slight high-low hem with small slits on the sides automatically gives the material more movement, and the length in the back is long enough to team the sweater with leggings and guarantee ample coverage. No wardrobe malfunctions here!

If this is of interest, act fast — it’s currently up for grabs in a couple of colors that all feature the same grid pattern in white, contrasting with the rest of the knit. All of these hues are versatile, and it will be a breeze to find complementary go-tos in your wardrobe. Amazon shoppers swear by this sweater, and claim it’s as soft as it gets. When it comes to feeling confident, comfy but still chic, it looks like we’ve found just the ticket!

