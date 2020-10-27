This Twist-Knot Top Kicks Casual Fashion Up a Major Notch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We like to dress up from time to time, but most of the time, we really love to keep things casual. We opt for quick, easy outfits that take minimal effort to put on and can be left to their own devices during the day. We don’t want to be readjusting, retying, retucking all day long.

The issue is, if you’re not careful, your casual fashion can leave you looking like a cartoon character wearing the same exact outfit every single day. Maybe the first day it was cute, but the excitement is going to fade fast if you never change it up. That doesn’t mean losing any comfort or ease though. It just means that the next time you reach for jeans and a tee, why not try a tee with a twist?

Get the Neineiwu Loose Long-Sleeve Twist Knot Top starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top immediately stands out among other long-sleeve tees. First, it has a waffle-knit texture. Automatic points in both visual appeal and comfy feels. Second, that twist we mentioned. It’s a literal one! There is an integrated twist knot at the front of the hem gathering the fabric and tucking it into itself. This means you can skip the complications and annoyances of tucking your top into your pants or skirt — and you don’t have to worry about the knot ever coming undone. It’s permanent!

This top is still super soft and super cozy, with a relaxed, roomy fit, and it’s just as easy to slip on as any other plain tee. But look how much of a difference the texture and twist knot make! We love that the hem is long enough to wear with leggings too for when we really want to keep things comfy.

We haven’t even told you the best part yet. This Neieneiwu top is currently available in 26 different colors and patterns! There’s a nice selection of solids ranging from dark to light, but if you were looking for shades of camo, floral, leopard and even zebra, then you’ve found just the piece to make your dreams come true.

While some people tend to confuse “casual” with “lazy” or “boring,” this top proves that it doesn’t have to be either of those things. It can be fun, exciting and inspiring too — with no actual extra effort from you. The power of fashion is so real, and you’re witnessing it!

