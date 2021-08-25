Shoppers Say These Leggings Are the Most Comfortable Pants They Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On our days off, our go-to bottoms are always leggings — and we wear every type of legging under the sun! In the summertime, it’s all about biker shorts — but with the fall coming up, it’s almost time to trade those in for a slightly longer length.

It might still be too warm outside at the start of the season to wear our heavy-duty, full-length leggings, but capri leggings that hit just below the knee are absolutely ideal! Shoppers swear that these seriously inexpensive leggings from Neleus are incredibly comfortable, with some claiming they’re the “next best thing to going pant-less.” Okay, tell Us more!

Get the Neleus Women’s Yoga Capris Tummy Control High Waist Workout Pants for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

These leggings are made from an ultra-stretchy material and have a classic high-waist cut. The thick waistband also provides ample tummy control, which can give you a sleek and slim silhouette. If you’re working out, you can wear them with a sports bra or longline crop top — but if you’re just having a lazy day or popping out for an oat milk latte run, we would wear these leggings with an oversized tee or lightweight sweater.

These leggings are available in a slew of different shades and come in packs of two or three. When you buy more pairs, you certainly get a lot more bang for your buck — you could wind up paying under $10 for each pair! They’re an amazing value, and shoppers say that the quality truly exceeds the inexpensive price point.

Another detail that we love about these leggings is the deep pocket that’s on the side of one pant leg, as it’s substantial enough to house a large smartphone and keep it in place! Obviously, that’s excellent for storage purposes if you are working out or running errands and don’t want to schlep your trusty tote. If you’re a legging lover who can never own enough pairs or if you’re in dire need of a transitional pant, add these to your collection now!

