Why Wait for the New Year? Prioritize You Now

We all see the new year as a chance for a fresh start. We’ll start taking better care of ourselves come January 1, right? Any scheduled self-care is great in our book, but why wait? There are some easy, feel-good self-care practices you can start right now!

Grabbing any or all of the products below can help you get into that wellness zone quickly so you’re even more likely to nail your New Year’s resolutions when the time comes. Shop now!

Angela Caglia Rose Quartz Goddess Face Mask

This handmade face mask is made of real rose quartz crystals, and its beauty is undeniable. It’s not just about looks though; it has many potential healing benefits. It’s like a cooling weighted blanket for your face and may diminish dark circles and puffiness, relax you and promote self-love!

Soma Ayurvedic Jasmine Body Oil

Upgrading to a high-quality body oil is a luxurious level-up for your mind and your skin. This one is rich in antioxidants and aims to provide protection, deep hydration and anti-aging benefits while soothing you with its natural jasmine scent. Soft skin, calm mind, here we come. Try adding a few drops to your bath when you really have time to relax!

Fluff Co. Down Feather Pillow

A good night’s sleep is so important. If you haven’t replaced your pillow in a while, you may be shocked as to how much more peaceful your nights are with this down pillow cradling your head. It’s made the same way as the pillows at 5-star hotels, and it even comes with a free pillow protector!

HEETA Shampoo Brush

Turn your next shower into a spa-like experience with this shampoo brush and scalp massager. It feels amazing, relieving itch and stress on the scalp while helping to lather up your shampoo for a deeper clean. We especially love this handy tool for anyone who has acrylics, as they can get a thorough clean without risking breaking any nails!

Global Rose Alstroemeria Flowers

One less obvious way to raise your spirits and bring peace to your space is to fill it with flowers. Alstroemeria flowers AKA Lily of the Incas are our favorites, and Global Rose has so many variations. Create a colorful bouquet or even an art piece with fresh beautiful florals, delivered directly to you from the greenhouses in which they grew!

