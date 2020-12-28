New Year’s Eve Outfits: Our Favorite Affordable Picks From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sure, New Year’s Eve is bound to look different this year — but we couldn’t be more excited to ring in 2021. Even if our plans are far more low-key than usual, we’re still getting glam for the big night. After all, there are no rules against wearing a show-stopping outfit from the comfort of the couch!

If you’re in the market for a festive ‘fit no matter what’s on the iCal, check out our favorite affordable picks from Amazon below!

This Glitzy Tank Dress

We can’t believe how well-priced this sleek little number is!

Get the Romwe Women’s Sexy Layered Look Fashion Club Wear Party Sparkle Sequin Tank Dress for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Crushed Velvet Top

Velvet vibes! The perennial winter fabric is always a good idea.

Get the Urban CoCo Women’s Vintage Velvet T-Shirt Casual Long Sleeve Top for $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Simple Sequin Tee

If you’re planning on wearing an average tee, reach for this sequin option instead.

Get the YAWOVE Women’s Sparkle Sequin Top for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Elegant Velvet Blazer

This will be your winter soirée staple for years to come.

Get the HeLov Women 1 Button Velvet Blazer for prices starting at $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Sequin Bomber Jacket

The colorful sequins covering this bomber jacket are adorable.

Get the Cresay Women’s Sequin Fitted Long Sleeve Zipper Blazer Bomber Jacket for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Glittery Bodycon Dress

Show off your curves in this ultra-flattering dress!

Get the PrettyGuide Women’s Sexy Deep V Neck Sequin Glitter Bodycon Stretchy Mini Party Dress for prices starting at $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Winter Sweater Dress

While some consider this a Christmas dress, we love the snowflake theme for New Year’s too!

Get the Tipsy Elves Sequined Ugly Christmas Sweater Dress for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Mesh Top

This top is exciting, bright and full of sparkle — classic New Year’s vibes!

Get the PrettyGuide Women’s Sequin Blouse for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

These Crushed Velvet Leggings

Yes, you can wear leggings for any occasion — especially New Year’s Eve 2021!

Get the Cemi Ceri Women’s Velvet High Waist Leggings for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Silky Satin Joggers

We’re all about joggers you can wear to the festivities — and in bed afterward.

Get the VWIWV Women’s Drawstring Waistband Satin Joggers for $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Flowy Cami

The high-low hem on this top is relaxed but form-fitting, and the sequins are instantly eye-catching.

Get the ASMAX HaoDuoYi Womens Sparkly Sequin Spaghetti Strap Crop Top for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Statement-Making Coat

Worried about your outfit being boring? Throw this coat on and elevate any dress!

Get the Simplee Apparel Women’s Long Sleeve Fluffy Faux Fur Warm Coat for prices starting at $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Sophisticated Jumpsuit

Despite its reasonable price, think of this jumpsuit as an investment. It will come in handy for so many occasions!

Get the MakeMeChic Women’s Sexy Deep V Neck Sleeveless Wide Leg Loose Jumpsuit for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Sequined-Out Sweatshirt

You can keep your look casual but shine bright like a diamond thanks to this crewneck. Goals!

Get the Anna-Kaci Women Sequin Crewneck Sweatshirt for prices starting at $37, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2020 but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!