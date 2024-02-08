Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing worse than feeling uncomfortable in your own skin. And we’re not talking metaphorically here. We mean physically feeling uncomfortable. Dry, itchy, irritated, red, blemished, rough skin can have so many negative effects on our day-to-day life.

Even if you shower twice a day, you might still feel unclean due to unsightly or even odorous skin conditions. You might only wear certain clothes or feel afraid to break a sweat in public to prevent yourself from facing embarrassment. The answer to this isn’t a third shower — but it may be this body wash!

Get the New York Biology Tea Tree Body Wash starting at just $10 at Amazon!

This body and foot wash is a clinically-approved, anti-fungal, antibacterial game-changer. It’s a soothing cleanser infused with 100% pure and natural tea tree oil to address a variety of skin concerns.

Itchy, flaky spots? Redness and irritation? Incessant body acne? Conditions like eczema or ringworm? This product may be your next holy grail. It’s excellent for nail fungus or athlete’s foot too, as well as for addressing cracked heels.

This body wash is even an excellent pick for addressing body odor, able to keep you smelling fresher, longer. The added peppermint oil is a nice help with that! Shoppers actually find the scent to be therapeutic. As one wrote, this wash “turns your bathroom into a sauna of [beautiful] scents that awakens your mind and your spirit.”

Another thing we love about this shower gel is that it’s free of alcohol, which can seriously dry out your skin, as well as parabens and sulfates. It’s cruelty-free as well, which we know is a priority for many shoppers!

You can grab one bottle of this tea tree wash or level up with the two-pack on the same page to get a better deal, and maybe share with a spouse or roommate. You could certainly keep both for yourself too. This stuff is addictive!

