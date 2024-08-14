Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nicky Hilton is showing Us how to nail a chic Hamptons look!

The socialite and philanthropist was recently spotted at a Brunello Cucinelli dinner at the Wölffer Estate in the Hamptons. Hilton stunned in a classic beige monochrome Hamptons-style look featuring a sparkly Brunello Cucinelli pleated midi skirt, a matching knitted crop top, a leather waist belt and some brown strappy heels. Our personal favorite accessory she wore however, was her Saonara Capazo linen and leather bag for its simple, chic and versatile appeal.

What isn’t our favorite is the bag’s price point, coming in at $520. But thankfully, we were able to find a bag just like it on Amazon — and it’s on sale for $70.

Get the Huanhu Canvas Shoulder Tote Bag (originally $98) on sale for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Huanhu Canvas Shoulder Tote Bag might not have the exact same look as Hilton’s, but it gives all of the similar vibes to recreate her look. Like the fashion designer’s, the bag features brown leather details on the hem, bottom and handles for a luxe appeal. It also has a canvas outer, comparable to her bag’s style as well. This bag comes in a shopper-like design and in three sizes to choose from, based on what you may need to carry or use it for.

Even at the bag’s smallest size, it can carry all of the essentials you may need like makeup, a wallet, keys and more. At its largest size, it can carry bigger things like tablets, e-readers and maybe an extra pair of shoes. The bag also features a few pockets on the interior for organizing, a crossbody strap for relaxed carrying and a button closure for security.

Emulate Hilton’s Hamptons-chic style in your own wardrobe with this canvas tote bag, that’s now 29% off on Amazon. And if this one isn’t quite what you’re looking for, check out a few of our other favorite styles below!

Shop more canvas tote bags we love:

Not your style? Explore more tote bags here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!