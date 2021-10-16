Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we slather on toners and essences and serums and moisturizers and oils onto our face, at some point we have to stop and think…maybe we should be showing our hair some extra love too. Whether it’s the result of cold, dry weather, bleach or color treatments, stress or even hair ties, our hair can struggle maintaining its health and shine without some assistance!

Choosing a nourishing shampoo and conditioner duo is obviously important, but we want to go past that. We’re talking about something you can use out of the shower — something that may help your shampoo and conditioner become even more effective. Something that provides that next level up of hydration. For Nicole Kidman, that’s this hair oil!

Get the Philip B Rejuvenating Oil for just $35 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Kidman recently shot a “Go To Bed With Me” video for Harper’s Bazaar’s popular series, walking fans through her nighttime beauty routine. “Because my hair is so curly, if it’s straightened, that oil is excellent for it,” the Nine Perfect Strangers star said, referring to this rejuvenating Philip B treatment. Because it’s recommended that you leave the product on for at least a few hours or overnight, she then braids her hair to keep it from tangling before sleeping with this oil still in!

As you can see from Kidman’s application, this oil goes on before a shower — not after. You’ll want to apply it to dry, unwashed hair, starting two inches from the roots. It will wash out easily when you’re ready! It’s made with super lightweight essential oils too, so don’t worry about it feeling too heavy if you’re wearing it during the day.

This conditioning treatment is specifically for wavy and curly hair, and reviewers with thick and thin hair are both loving it. They call applying it a “luxurious experience” and say that their locks feel “silky soft” afterward. Multiple people are even noting that it smells “heavenly” and “divine”!

This oil claims to plump up hair from the inside out, restoring strength, shine, elasticity and softness. Frizzy, dry hair may be left “bouncy and gleaming.” This oil may help detox the scalp as well, dissolving buildup and creating “extra lift” at the roots!

If you have super parched, damaged hair, it’s recommended that you use this treatment twice per week. For dry hair, it’s recommended that you use it once per week. If you have normal hair, feel free to use it anywhere from one to four times per month!

