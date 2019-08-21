Become a ‘Golden Glowing Goddess’ Like Nikki Bella With This On-Sale Oil





The ultimate accessory to perfect any outfit isn’t a bag, a headband or a silky scarf. It’s not something we can carry or wear. It’s a glow — one that seems to come from within. Not just on our face, but our entire body. Shimmering skin is in, and if people mistake us for angels, so be it. But what if our natural glow doesn’t actually exist? What if it’s hibernating for the season, or, worse, the entire year?

If we need a little assistance in the glow department, the best place to resolve the issue is the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale. This insane sale has our very favorite glow oil for 25% off, and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella showed us exactly how to rock it!

See it: Get the Sol de Janeiro Glow Oil – Ipanema Sunset (originally $35) for just $26 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

We were thrilled when makeup artist Eileen Sandoval revealed her secrets behind the former WWE champion’s recent radiance on Instagram. Bella is the epitome of sun-kissed perfection all year round, and now we know why: this Sol de Janeiro Glow Oil. Even while she’s filming reality shows, releasing her own wine, apparel and beauty brands with her sister, Brie Bella, making appearances and finding time for dates with beau Artem Chigvintsev in between it all, she always looks refreshed and downright gorgeous, and now we can capture some of that magic for ourselves!

Shoppers also can’t get enough of this glow oil, leaving only loving reviews. They say it truly adds “something special to a look,” giving their skin a “healthy and beautiful glow” that looks soft and natural. This isn’t body glitter, it’s a subtle shimmer. We’ve seen similar products, sure, but multiple reviewers actually said this oil was “way better than Fenty.” They even say it “smells better than the Bum Bum Cream,” one of Sol de Janeiro’s most beloved products!

See it: Get the Sol de Janeiro Glow Oil – Ipanema Sunset (originally $35) for just $26 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

This oil can be used on both the body and the face, regardless of our skin tone. It’s nourishing, made with lightweight oils that may soften and hydrate skin. Yes, this moisturizing oil is pulling double duty, claiming to infuse skin with antioxidants to protect it while illuminating it with a translucent champagne shimmer! A transfer-resistant shimmer, that is. Shoppers say our white clothing and sheets are safe!

This Ipanema Sunset oil has three key ingredients. There’s cupuaçu butter, which may lock in moisture with fatty acids, açaí oil, which comes from everyone’s favorite superfruit and conditioning coconut oil, which has been a mainstay in Brazilian skincare for centuries!

To use this oil, apply it to clean and dry skin. For best results, don’t moisturize first. Let this oil act as your moisturizer instead! And remember to savor the heavenly tropical fragrance, featuring notes of pomelo, wild fit and Brazilian gardenia. Reviewers say “a little goes a long way,” so prepare to be a “golden glowing goddess” like Bella from here on out. Don’t forget to stock up while this sale is still hot!

See it: Get the Sol de Janeiro Glow Oil – Ipanema Sunset (originally $35) for just $26 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Sol de Janeiro here and other lotions and oils here! Shop the rest of the Dermstore Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!