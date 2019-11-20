The Bella Twins’ Velvety-Soft Body Butter Is Now Available at Amazon!





Is it obvious that we’re obsessed with the Bella twins? Well, why wouldn’t we be? They’re fun, they’re fashionable, they’re multi-talented and they keep it so real. Plus, they just keep providing us with everything we need!

In 2017, the Brie Bella and Nikki Bella launched their Belle Radici wine, which was soon followed by their intimates and activewear brand, Birdiebee — but they weren’t going to stop there. Earlier this year came the launch of their much-anticipated beauty line, Nicole + Brizee, and the good news just keeps on flowing — because we can now shop their products right on Amazon!

Get the Nicole + Brizee Body Butter for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

Every product in the Nicole + Brizee collection is on our wish list this year, but taking the top spot for winter is definitely the Body Butter. When we spoke to the twins about their line, they couldn’t stop sincerely gushing. “My skin thanks me every morning,” Brie told Us when raving about the benefits of the Body Butter!

This silky body cream, which is made in the USA, may “transform dull looking skin into a glowing piece of art.” Reviewers stand by that claim, saying that this product feels so high end and has such an amazing value. One said they never want to use another cream again, while another called it a holy grail. Shoppers love how they can rely on the Bellas over and over again to release high-quality products as authentic as they are!

This cream is super lightweight but extremely hydrating, claiming to condition, replenish and restore skin without any greasy residue. It’s infused with vitamin E and whipped organic Argan oil extract, a favorite in the beauty community — and leaves out any nasties like sulfates, parabens or gluten. Nicole + Brizee products are also never tested on animals!

Shoppers say this Body Butter smells heavenly. It contains notes of neroli, ylang-ylang, bergamot, Amalfi lemon and iris. Some experts say it’s actually reminiscent of Chanel No. 5, which makes sense, considering Nikki’s love for the designer!

This Body Butter would be such a great stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift, but don’t forget to check out the rest of the line too. Brie told Us that the shampoo and conditioner are “just to die for,” and there are even products made for your pets! We all know the Bellas are big dog lovers, after all. Shoutout to Winston!

We can’t wait to see what the Bellas will come up with next, but at least now we know whenever it comes, we’ll already be set with baby-soft skin!

