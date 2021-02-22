These Top-Rated Denim Leggings Start Under $15 — And They Have Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t think we’ll ever get sick of the skinny jean style, but one thing we are sick of is actually wearing those skinny jeans. They look great, they’re super convenient for wearing with boots and they can be dressed up or down, but comfort-wise, most are severely lacking. They’re so tight that they squeeze, they’re hard to get on or off without turning them inside out, they’re stiff and sometimes they stretch out so fast that they start to sag.

Clearly, our preferred pants are leggings. When it comes to leaving the house and looking stylish though, we usually have to leave them behind. What can we say? We want the best of both comfort and fashion, and we just don’t see anything wrong with that. Thankfully, neither does No Nonsense. The shopper-favorite brand created the perfect pant to suit our wants and needs!

Starting at $14.39! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2021, but are subject to change.



Listen: We don’t even want to call these denim leggings “jeggings” because jeggings typically get a bad rap. They usually look incredibly fake, like the “denim” was sloppily painted on, and they leave out all of the details that make a jean a jean. This pair, however, could fool even the sharpest eye. These bottoms are made of a mostly cotton blend, are super stretchy and have the feel of yoga pants, but they look just like skinny jeans!

Let’s get into the details. First and foremost, you’ll see that these leggings have back pockets. Real ones. Of an actual normal size. Hallelujah! Not only are back pockets convenient, but they can seriously help flatter your behind. Plus, they get you that real jean look. There are faux pockets and faux fly in front too so that no on will suspect a thing. Add in the topstitching at the pockets, side seam and leg openings and you have a full-fledged denim look!

Seriously, Only $14.39! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These incredible leggings were created to maintain their shape even after long days and frequent machine washes. They’re simply convenient, as to be expected from No Nonsense. The brand creates products for real women who lead real lives, ditching anything that could get in your way, bother you or hinder you. The convenience is upped even further when you see these leggings are eligible for Prime Wardrobe. Basically, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can try a pair (or all pairs) on at home before paying even a cent!

These leggings are currently available in three colors. There are both black and white options, plus a dark blue. Classic denim shades we could all use in our closet and as part of our most eye-catching outfits. We plan to create many of those with these top-rated bottoms at our side!

Looking for something else? Shop more fan-favorites from the No Nonsense store here and see all kinds of leggings here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds at fabulous prices!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!