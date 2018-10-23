14 Non-Engagement Rings to Slip On to a Special Someone’s Finger





When it comes to gifting loved ones with an unforgettable piece, rings are always at the top of our list. While jewelry is generally reserved for special occasions, there are a variety of options suitable to give as gifts. At Shop With Us, we love stocking up on sparkly finds and with the holiday season right around the corner, now is the time to make our way to the jeweler.

If you’re ready to make a sweet gesture with a gorgeous jewel, then we have compiled several designs worth gifting. From a mama script ring for your beloved mother, to double triangle stone rings and a stunning duo moon ring, we have rounded up a number of options to help make shopping easier this season. Our three must-haves?

• Our Absolute Favorite: This Swarovski duo moon ring is perfect for those who are obsessed with astrology.

• Our Budget-Friendly Favorite: A mama script ring that celebrates your mom.

• Our Splurge-Worthy Favorite: A double triangle diamond and semiprecious stone ring that is the epitome of luxury.

Scroll down for some of our favorite elegant pieces.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A beautiful ring that showcases our love for astrology and is the ultimate conversation starter.

Why it’s our pick: A unique design unlike anything in our collection, the Swarvoski Duo Moon Ring features an array of luxurious crystals.

See It: Grab the Swarvoski Duo Moon Ring for only $99.

2. Our Budget-Friendly Favorite: The sentimental style that will remind our mother just how special she is.

Why it’s our pick: The Kris Nations Mama Script Ring is sure to touch our mother’s heart or any first-time mom. Available in silver or gold, this style will no doubt make a lasting impression.

Reviewers say: Beautiful with a nice weight, this design makes a great push present.

See It: Scoop up the Kris Nations Mama Script Ring for up to $50.

3. Our Splurge-Worthy Favorite: A luxurious ring that is a pretty accent to any look.

Why it’s our pick: An elegant combination of diamonds, amethyst stones and green prasiolite, the Bony Levy Iris Double Triangle Diamond & Semiprecious Stone Ring is as luxe as it gets. Available in a white topaz/amethyst and London blue topaz, this delicate find will make any woman swoon.

Reviewers say: The weight and color are just right and its gorgeous design stands out.

See It: Grab the Bony Levy Iris Double Triangle Diamond & Semiprecious Stone Ring for 60 percent off its original price of $975, now $390.

Looking for another style? We have put together several dazzling picks to choose from below!

4. The pretty ring for the sweetheart in your life.

Why it’s our pick: Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve, whoever is gifted this number will wear their heart on their finger! Crafted with white gold, the Amazon Collection 10-Karat Gold Diamond Heart Ring boasts a heart-shaped centerpiece to showcase our deep affection.

Reviewers say: Perfect for young girls, this durable and sparkly design is a must-have.

See It: Grab the Amazon Collection 10-Karat Gold Diamond Heart Ring for only $116.

5. A diamond band ring with a classic aesthetic

Why it’s our pick: The Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Diamond Band Ring is designed with milgrain edging and prong-set diamond accents that make this piece of jewelry an eye-catching number.

Reviewers say: While not as bright as the photo, this piece packs a sparkling punch.

See It: Grab the Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Diamond Band Ring for only $46.

6. A crafty design perfect for a Harry Potter fan.

Why it’s our pick: Harry Potter fans are going to love this pick! The Alex and Ani Harry Potter Glasses Wrap Ring is a super cute piece that will make the ultimate present for those who wish they could attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

See It: Grab the Alex and Ani Harry Potter Glasses Wrap Ring for only $38.

7. A great find for those who love pendant designs.

Why it’s our pick: Crafted with a gorgeous semi-precious druzy stone inlay, this ring is a statement piece. The Kendra Scott Elyse Ring is a stylish design with dual bands and comes in 14-karat gold or 14-karat rose gold finishes.

See It: Grab the Kendra Scott Elyse Ring for only $70.

8. An innovative way to flaunt our prized jewels.

Why it’s our pick: This modern piece combines two of our favorite jewelry pieces, a bracelet and rings. The Chloé Bracelet with Rings Attached design offers a chic two-in-one look.

See It: Grab the Chloé Bracelet with Rings Attached for only $174.

9. A trendy Gucci collectible for diehard fans of the Italian fashion brand.

Why it’s our pick: Designed with engraved detailing throughout, this Gucci Silver ‘Blind For Love’ Ring is the ideal minimalist find. A true collectible for any fashionista, we can’t stop fawning over this find.

See It: Grab the Gucci Silver ‘Blind For Love’ Ring for only $235.

10. The ring set for those who want to layer like a pro

Why it’s our pick: The Isabel Marant Silver Stacking Ring Set is the answer to layering rings and it allows Us to make a chic statement.

See It: Grab the Isabel Marant Silver Stacking Ring Set for only $80.

11. A bejeweled ring to complement a fierce individual.

Why it’s our pick: The sparkling marquise and pave crystals make this gold-plated ring a chic option in our jewelry box. Providing a brooch-like look, the Melinda Maria Baby Jaguar Ring is a piece that will make any finger shimmer.

Reviewers say: A fun pick with a classy feel, prepare to receive plenty of compliments.

See It: Grab the Melinda Maria Baby Jaguar Ring for only $58.

12. The infinity ring that serves up major bling!

Why it’s our pick: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and this design is a sparkling pick that we can’t get enough of. Crafted with elegance, the Lafonn ‘Lassaire’ Infinity Ring is a gorgeous essential that we can accessorize our dressy outfits with.

Reviewers say: A sophisticated ring that looks very expensive, this design is easy to wear.

See It: Grab the Lafonn ‘Lassaire’ Infinity Ring for only $120.

13. The stone stacking ring that pairs well with our existing ring collection.

Why it’s our pick: Showcasing a beautiful antique style, this semiprecious stone offering is a trendy must-have. Super unique, the Monica Vinader ‘Siren’ Medium Semiprecious Stone Stacking Ring is available in a variety of vibrant and earthy shades.

Reviewers say: Dainty enough while still having a cocktail ring feel, this piece has a nice touch of bling to it.

See It: Grab the Monica Vinader ‘Siren’ Medium Semiprecious Stone Stacking Ring for up to $160.

14. An elegant promise ring that will strengthen your commitment.

Why it’s our pick: This style is simply gorgeous. Featuring a center cut diamond heart, a 10-karat white gold construction and a stunning rounded diamond accent, the Helzberg Diamonds Diamond Heart Promise Ring is quite the gift.

See It: Grab the Helzberg Diamonds Diamond Heart Promise Ring at Helzberg Diamonds for only $250.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

