Now Is the Time to Start Gearing Up for Summer — With the Help of Noom

Gearing up for summer? Now? When so many states are still dealing with heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures? Okay, yes, we get it. But really, hear us out. If every year you’re the person who wakes up and realizes it’s suddenly June and that you have to make all of your progress in about a week or two — an impossible task — then starting to work toward your health and fitness goals in the middle of winter might be the right way to go.

Instead of going on a crash diet that’s doomed to fail or produce very temporary results at best — often in an unhealthy manner — building yourself up toward your goals at a slower and steadier pace sounds like a much more doable course of action. Of course, some of us will move at different paces, especially with things like work, money, family, access to resources and an actual pandemic affecting us all in different ways. That’s why you need a customized, personalized plan made just for you. One with help along the way!

Noom is an app-driven wellness program made for anyone looking to lose weight, build muscle, get fit, feel healthy and develop long-term, beneficial habits for a lifetime of success. With Goal Specialists trained in cognitive behavior therapy, Noom gets into the hows and whys of wellness, diving deeper past rigid rules and do-this-or-else goals. It’s all about changing your mindset so that reaching your dreams is accessible and smooth sailing rather than a constant, upsetting struggle.

Right from the beginning, Noom is focused on you. You start off by taking a quick quiz to define your goals, explain your fitness and eating habits and report basic information such as your height, weight and age. It even asks if you have an event coming up you’re preparing for, one of the options being “summer”! It also addresses things like back issues, health conditions and if you live in the city, country or suburbs. Once you’re all set, enter your email to get your results, and once you’re all signed up, you’ll soon be paired up with a Goal Specialist who can provide flexible, one-on-one support!

We love Noom because your Goal Specialist can always help you change up your plan based on your current situation, adjusting for budget, schedule, events and ever-changing goals. The support doesn’t end there either. You’ll be able to communicate with a community of other Noomers for motivation. That’s on top of an amazing food-tracking system, a pedometer, recipes, tips, tricks and more!

You might find it a little harder to get fit during winter when you’re stuck indoors all the time, but Noom can help you come up with ideas to get you started, whether it’s doing some simple exercises during TV commercials or helping you build your next grocery shopping list. By summer, you should be feeling confident and more than prepared — and that will just be the beginning of your wellness success!

