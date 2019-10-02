



When we commit to a weight loss journey we obviously include a gym regimen into our routine. But changing up our diets is also important. As the saying goes, abs are made in the kitchen — and we completely believe that!

The problem with a lot of diets is that they tend to be super strict and restrictive, which is definitely something we don’t enjoy. When we’re too limiting with our diets, we tend to get frustrated quickly and ultimately break them, and quickly fall back into our same old habits. That’s why whenever we lose weight, we always tend to just pack it right back on.

See it: Sign up for a 14-day trial with Noom for $1 today!

Why does this happen? It’s because dieting just isn’t the best approach to weight loss for everyone. For some people going vegan or adopting a keto lifestyle works, but let’s face it — those diets aren’t universally successful. So what are we to do? How are we supposed to approach a weight loss journey when we’re already going into it with apprehension?

We have the answer, and it’s the Noom app! This app approaches weight loss and wellness in a different way that’s totally transformed its users’ lives. People who use the app regularly have seen a change in their weight, but more importantly, a change in how the feel overall. And they feel like they’ve changed for the better, of course! And who doesn’t want to feel better?

What users love about Noom and why it works so well for them is the way that this app changes the way you look at food. How do they do this? They employ proven psychological techniques to totally transform anyone’s approach to food. They employ cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) techniques that each user is able to receive. Professionals trained in this particular type of therapy coach each Noom user and help them adjust their perception of food. This includes daily articles from coaches and insight into how we behave the way we do, which is immensely helpful and valuable information.

When tracking what you eat with Noom, there’s no measuring and no restricting required. That’s because these specialists know that it’s not truly about what you eat, but your intention behind what you eat. They dive into what your personal barriers are, and where there is room for growth. Each person’s experience working with Noom is different so it really depends on where you are and what you feel that you need to work on.

This different approach that Noom uses in terms of starting one’s weight loss journey with overall wellness has helped so many users lose the weight they want in the healthiest way. User testimonials reiterate how the app has helped them rethink how they consume, and that as a result, they’ve seen weight loss results quicker than initially anticipated.

Every person’s road to a healthier life is different — that’s a given. But when we know about the way we think and behave the way that we do, our lives can truly change. That’s not just in terms of weight loss, it’s literally the key to improving ourselves as a whole. And that’s why it’s so great and refreshing that Noom takes this approach in terms of a weight loss program. If you’re curious about this and are looking to improve your overall wellness, and need that jump-start, consider trying out Noom today!

