



It’s been a few days since Thanksgiving, but we still feel so stuffed. Sure, we indulged in leftovers over the weekend, but this sluggish feeling won’t seem to go away. With more holidays coming up in December, we’re afraid we won’t be able to shake it for quite some time — especially during winter, when all we want to do is stay snuggled up on the couch inside!

While we don’t want to feel like this, the motivation to make a change is tough to come by. Part of the issue is that we just don’t even know where to start. So many fad diets out there just do not fit our lifestyle, dietary needs or budget — and when it comes to working out, we can’t say we have a planned out, effective regimen right now. Wouldn’t it be nice if something could not only jumpstart all of this for us, but keep guiding us as we go so we can finally achieve the long-term results we’ve been yearning for? It sure would be. And that’s why Noom exists.

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Noom is an app-driven weight loss and wellness program unlike any other. While most diets we’ve heard of have a strict set of rules, Noom recognizes that no two people (or their bodies) operate exactly the same. That’s why every person who signs up for Noom is paired with a personal Goal Specialist, who will guide them to their goal through weekly one-on-one sessions, giving them smaller achievements to hit, meal plans and more!

These Goal Specialists aren’t only experts at health and fitness — they’re also trained in cognitive behavior therapy, always ensuring that by improving ourselves, we’re including our happiness and confidence too. They can help recognize our habits and change them for the better, kicking yo-yo dieting to the curb!

Noom also offers recipes, workouts, and endless tips and psych tricks to always keep us motivated. Another major feature is the ability to track our food so we can see our caloric and nutritional intake. Noom already has about half a million items in its food database, so finding what we need is easy!

One other feature of Noom we need to point out is its community of users. While plenty of the focus is based around a personalized diet plan, every user ultimately has the same goal: get healthy, feel good. That’s why Noom allows us to connect with other users going through the same trials and tribulations that we are so we can always encourage each other with our progress and kind words!

The holidays are supposed to be a happy and joyous time, so don’t let that extra serving of pie get you down. Your Goal Specialist will help you plan your next big family dinner — and even find a way to fit that extra serving in anyway!

