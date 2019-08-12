Why Noom’s Wellness Program Is So Much Better Than Basic Calorie Counters





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether we feel like we’ve already tried out a million different diet and wellness programs or have been too overwhelmed by the options to even start with one, a little guidance couldn’t hurt. Wellness, fitness and health are very personal. Everyone cares about them, but they’re different experiences for everyone. Our bodies and minds react differently to different routines and foods, so we can’t just assume that one fad diet is going to solve all of our problems. What we need is something that focuses on us, and only us!

That’s why we’re signing up for Noom and never looking back. Noom is one of the fastest-growing wellness programs in the world, with a focus on helping one person at a time. Rather than coming up with a be-all-end-all plan and leaving the rest up to us, Noom’s supportive and friendly experts are always there to provide never-ending motivation and tips!

See it: Pick up a two-week trial of Noom today!

Noom is an app-driven diet program, which already scores points with us. We love having everything we need right on our phone so it’s always there if we need encouragement or to track something before we forget. No waiting around for expensive appointments with nutritionists or trainers — and none of the judgment that may come from those either!

There are plenty of diet and calorie counter apps out there, sure, but Noom is different in so many ways. Better ways. Other apps are so straightforward and rigid, unable to budge from a set plan. They also offer the bare minimum. It’s like someone inviting you over for dinner and serving you a few saltines and a microwaved meal on a paper plate. Noom offers exactly what we actually want and expect, plus so much more!

One reason Noom is better than other “similar” apps is that it not only takes physical health into account but mental health, too. Our change should be internal, not just external. Noom recognizes that it’s not only about the numbers on the scale, but recognizing our own worth and values so we can uphold a healthy lifestyle in the long term, not just for a few weeks at a time!

See it: Pick up a two-week trial of Noom today!

The experts and community of other users are also huge factors in what makes Noom stand out so brilliantly. No automated responses here or lengthy guidebooks to read. Advice is personalized just for us, our goals, our lifestyle and our habits. A big part of the program is learning about ourselves so any changes will be that much easier. Knowing our own body, moods, types of hunger and reactions to different kinds of foods could make a world of difference!

Another aspect we love about Noom is just how simple and user-friendly it is. When other calorie counting apps are difficult to use, it becomes easier for us to give up. We’ll admit that when we’re slowly progressing over a big obstacle, it’s tempting to look for an excuse to just quit. Noom isn’t going to give us that excuse, because ultimately, we don’t want it. Our wellness journey won’t only be smooth, but maybe even fun at times, too. Seriously!

Noom has nearly four million food pairing options, hundreds of thousands of food items and nutrition information from over 850 restaurants, and it’s only growing by the day. Want in? Who wouldn’t? Let’s sign up for that trial and get started!

See it: Pick up a two-week trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!