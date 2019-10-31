



Us Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The holidays are nearly here, and we all know that that means: sweets. Lots and lots of sweets. Homemade cookies, fancy chocolates, candy canes, pumpkin pies, cherry pies, apple pies … lots of pies, basically. We obviously have a sweet tooth (or five), but we also know that we can’t indulge quite as much as our tastebuds would like if we want to stay healthy. But how can we resist?

It’s okay to have a little dessert — really! It’s all about your personal goals and how you plan out your meals and activities for the rest of the day. We know, meal planning can be seriously difficult, tedious and just plain unenjoyable, but we don’t have to do it ourselves. There’s an easy-to-use, app-driven weight loss program out there ready and willing to help starting … now!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Noom is an app we can download right to our phone — but it’s so, so much more than that. It may be the answer to achieving your dream body, your healthiest self and your most balanced mind. Most diet plans out there are way too broad, but the truth is, not every plan is going to work for everybody (and every body) — even super popular ones like keto. That’s why Noom offers a totally personalized plan to each and every user, created by a trained expert who can tell you exactly how to reach your goals!

Through one-on-one coaching, these Goal Specialists can help us find the best plan to fit our lifestyle, our body and our dietary conditions and restrictions. There isn’t some be all, end all plan. We each have our very own that can be adjusted at any time. This means if we want some brownies after dinner, we’ll find a way to make it work!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Maybe our Goal Specialist will show us how to properly balance our meals to make sure we’re not overdoing it — or maybe they’ll help us discover sugar-free alternatives and recipes that we might love even more than our current favorites. Yes, it’s possible! We’ll also be given access to a whole community of other Noom users who can give us even more tips, tricks and motivation!

Noom has a huge database for meal logging, with nearly half a million food items ready for us to pick from so we can keep track of how we’re doing each day and see if we have room for just one more cupcake. The app has so many resources that will help us stay on track, and that’s not just for the short-term, but indefinitely!

With Noom, we’re celebrating small goals, big goals and everything in between, because a good weight loss program always begins with positivity. Plus, this stuff isn’t always easy; any progress we make is worth a celebration, and Noom is ready to get the party started!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!