Always Hungry? Why a Weight Loss Coach May Be Right for You





The dog days of summer may be behind Us but want to know what isn’t? Our look-good, feel-good mentality. Sure, we won’t be showing our bodies off at the beach any time soon, but that doesn’t mean we should stop trying to look our best. It can be, however, a slippery slope here. See, the second the seasons change, our lifestyles do too, and the last thing anyone wants to do is hit the gym when we’re freezing cold.

So, what’s a fitness enthusiast to do? Well, if you ask Us, the answer is very simple. We just need to find something that’s a bit more suitable. Something that requires little to no travel and can be done from the comfort of our own home. Sound a bit too good to be true? We know it does, but we’ll let you in on a little secret — it isn’t. It’s actually our secret weapon to living our best life ever. What exactly is it? An app called Noom!

See it: Start your wellness journey with a two-week trial of Noom today!

Noom is the latest and greatest craze to hit the market, and even if you’d never heard of it before this very moment, one thing is for sure: It’ll soon be impossible to forget! Why is that?

Noom understands! At its core, it understands that the last place we want to head to after a long, eight hour day at the office is the gym. So, what did the it do? It created a one-of-a-kind program that completely redefines what it means to “attend a workout.” But how? This app-driven program can be used without even leaving our home. But let’s back up just a second here! We can’t fire up those workouts just yet. In order to receive the entire experience, Noom wants to personally customize this app to make sure it adheres to your needs and your needs only.

The starting point? A series of goal-related questions to understand what you’re trying to achieve. Is it weight loss? Or just starting a new fitness journey? What about just accountability? Check, check, check! All of the above can — and will — be covered with the help of one of Noom’s two different plans. Now, don’t worry about the plans just yet. The information gathered from the questions will determine which program fits your specific needs best, and even better than that? Both the Diabetes Prevention Program and Healthy Weight Program come equipped with a health coach to guide your 16-week program. Now, what exactly is a health coach?

See it: Start your wellness journey with a two-week trial of Noom today!

A health coach is your new best friend! Think of them as less of your traditional gym trainer and more along the lines of a teacher. Their main job is to undo all of those unhealthy, poor relationships we’ve developed with food and exercise. How? By relying on educational-based learning. Instead of telling someone, “This food is bad” or “Don’t eat that,” they get to the root of the issue — the “why.” They pinpoint what could be triggering this emotional eating and what foods are playing a part in our demise. From there, they look to reverse those habits and help us start fresh. Between customizable workouts and proper eating plans, it’s all about starting fresh and living our best lives ever.

Now, this program won’t work if we don’t. The workouts can be grueling, and there are plenty of first-hand accounts recognizing how far this program will push Us. But the silver lining? We can take our time. Every workout can be done on our terms, even in our living rooms. With no timers or stopwatches (or trainers yelling in our face!), we can take things one step at a time. Sounds pretty amazing, doesn’t it? It does, so why waste any more time? Start your two-week trial of Noom today, and don’t just look good, but feel it too!

See it: Start your wellness journey with a two-week trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!