



The biggest struggle when it comes to losing weight is making sure it actually stays lost. We work so hard to rid ourselves of it, but when we say what we think is our final goodbye, it returns — and often at full speed. Losing weight can be a long and tough journey; how does it always manage to find a shortcut on its way back to us?

That’s often the issue with trendy diets like keto or paleo. They’re short-term and practically welcome our lost weight back with open arms as soon as we make one little change or decide to take a break. They don’t introduce realistic, long-term solutions or lifestyle changes, and keeping up with them can be a rough undertaking. Our wellness journey should be an enjoyable one, not a dreaded, tedious chore. That’s why we’re solely sticking to Noom from now on!

In 2016, Nature Research published the results of a study on weight reduction maintenance via smartphone apps, focusing on Noom users. 35,921 users were observed over a year and a half, and everything was taken into account from frequency of food logging, to frequency of weigh-ins, to overall weight loss or gain. The study found that over a nine month period, 77.9% of participants reported a decrease in body weight while using Noom — and the prevalence of obesity was cut by 30%. That is seriously phenomenal!

Looking deeper into this study, we’re actually picking up tips and tricks for how to be even more successful while working toward our health and wellness goals. For example, one finding was that dinner input frequency was the most important factor in maintaining weight reduction. Dinner is often our biggest meal of the day, so the more we remember to log our food, the more successful we may be!

Another finding was that “more frequent input of weight significantly decreased the possibility of experiencing the yo-yo effect.” These findings show that the more users engaged with the app, which is much easier to do than visiting a gym or a nutritionist, the more weight they lost and the better they were able to sustain their goal weight!

Noom was designed to help people lose weight, improve their health and prevent or manage chronic conditions. The special thing about this program is that every individual user’s plan is different. It’s made to fit our lifestyle, our dietary preferences, our goals and our level of athleticism. Each user is assigned a Goal Specialist to guide them along the way. These experts are trained in cognitive behavior therapy and check in with us once a week in one-on-one support sessions to make sure we’re happy with our plan or to make any necessary changes.

In addition to having our Goal Specialist for guidance, Noom also connects users with an entire community of others also working toward their weight loss goals. Motivation from peers is super important and a huge part of what makes Noom our top choice for making a permanent lifestyle change.

Add in the advanced food-logging system, all of the advice and psych tricks and the countless healthy recipes, and Noom is setting us up for success. Not just for now, but for every day going forward. Sign up for a trial today and see just how — and how fast — Noom can change your life!

