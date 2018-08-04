Nordstrom Just Slashed the Price on One of Its Highest-Rated Sleepwear Sets

Ready to get your beauty sleep in a new set of comfortable pajamas? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is on and the retailer slashed the price tag on one of its highest-rated sleepwear sets! There’s really no better excuse to step up your bedtime style, right?

The Moonlight Pajamas set from the Nordstrom Lingerie collection is a classic menswear-inspired design. The long-sleeved, lapeled button-down top and pants are made with stretchy modal fabric, meant to create a soft and cozy feel against your skin. Already counting sheep? We don’t blame you!

Order the set in black or go with the nautical navy blue and white version at the sale price of $42.90, which is over $20 off the original price of $65!

The modest set has hundreds of five-star reviews. People who purchased these pj’s commented on their lightweight fit and how well the fabric survives during a wash cycle. Since the design runs large, reviewers recommend you order one size down if you are between sizes.

Grab these cozy pajamas right now while they’re still on sale for under $50!

