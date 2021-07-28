Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We still have plenty of summer left ahead of us, and our Nordstrom shopping cart definitely reflects that — but we need to look ahead a couple of months into the fall as well. Now is the time to prep our wardrobes for September, October, November (and a bit of December)!

Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale spans all seasons. If you’re ready to stock up on some stylish pieces that will wow when the weather starts to cool down, stick with Us — we’ve picked out 15 for you!

Sweaters

1. Nearly all of our fall looks involve a lightweight, cropped cardigan like this sustainable BP. sweater!

2. Whether you want something a little dressier than a cropped sweater or just something with more of that cozy softness, this Halogen pocket cardigan has a long-line silhouette you’ll love!

3. This Free People cardigan is definitely the type of piece that can double as a fall jacket — a wildly gorgeous one!

Jeans and Denim

4. Fall is the time to ditch your denim shorts for your jeans, and these Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution jeans are a very popular pick with their power-mesh shapewear panels!

5. Embrace the timeless straight-leg fit with these high-rise Levi’s jeans!

6. This mixed media Treasure & Bond jacket combines denim and plaid — two of our favorite fall trends!

Jumpsuits

7. This Eliza J jumpsuit blows Us away every time we look at it. It looks like a mock neck top and wide leg pants, but it’s all one piece — plus a chic hardware accent at the waist!

8. The utility trend is still going strong thanks to pieces like this laid-back Zella jumpsuit!

9. This Faherty jumpsuit is such a good transitional piece for moving from summer into fall!

Dresses

10. This BP. dress has a mini length but long balloon sleeves, making it perfect for the beginning of fall. Add tights as the weather cools down even more!

11. Attending a fall wedding? Check out this chiffon Halogen dress and its cool chevron design!

12. This Ted Baker bodycon dress puts a nice spin on zebra print by going with a light camel shade instead of black!

Jackets and Blazers

13. Give any outfit a dash of edge with this BLANKNYC faux-leather jacket!

14. This silky satin Open Edit blazer is such a stunner, especially in that Blue Shadow color!

15. Brisk breeze? Slip on this Caslon camo jacket (and check out those six pockets!)

Looking for more? Shop everything from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!