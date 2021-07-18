Our 28 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Dress Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We’re not wasting any time during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! First things first? A game plan. No matter what you’re shopping for, we want you to have as much info as possible — and today, we’re covering the best of the best in dress deals.
We’ve selected a range of dresses across all categories so you can find the frocks that fit your vibe. Keep reading to check out these perfect picks!
1. Midi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This tank dress is super comfortable and made from luxurious silk that has added stretch!See it!
Get the Nordstrom Signature Stretch Silk Tank Dress (originally $199) on sale with free shipping for $119 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More Midi Dresses That We’re Loving:
- We also adore the clean and sleek look of this ribbed Treasure & Bond midi dress — Originally $59, now just $40!
- The dainty floral pattern on this stretchy dress from Billabong has such a sweet understated look — Originally $46, now just $30!
- An everyday dress like this one from Vince will always come in handy — Originally $195, now just $120!
- Slip dresses like this one from AllSaints are very trendy right now — Originally $259, now just $130!
Check out all of the midi dresses on sale here!
2. Mini Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This ultra-feminine chiffon dress is such a great look for both the summer and fall!See it!
Get the Chelsea28 Floral Long-Sleeve Chiffon Dress (originally $99) on sale with free shipping for $60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More Mini Dresses That We’re Loving:
- The leopard print on this flowy dress from BB Dakota x Steve Madden is so gorgeous — Originally $99, now just $60!
- This plaid BP. mini dress is another strong summer-to-fall transitional piece — Originally $45, now just $30!
- We love the flattering A-line shape of this sleeveless dress from Club Monaco — Originally $229, now just $135!
- This Vero Moda mini dress is made from recycled materials, which we always love to see — Originally $69, now just $46!
Check out all of the mini dresses on sale here!
3. Short Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This stretchy jersey dress from Sweaty Betty is an incredible casual dress to wear while running errands!See it!
Get the Sweaty Betty Take It Easy Drop Waist Dress (originally $78) on sale with free shipping for $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More Short Dresses That We’re Loving:
- The design of this Julia Jordan dress has everything from ruffle details to stunning bell sleeves — Originally $129, now just $77!
- Reviewers wish they could get this Eileen Fisher long-sleeve jersey dress in every color — Originally $148, now just $90!
- We can tell that the fit-and-flare design of this Eliza J dress is going to be seriously flattering — Originally $138, now just $76!
- This colors on this striped dress from ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo are instantly eye-catching — Originally $195, now just $130!
Check out all of the short dresses on sale here!
4. Knee-Length Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: The star-shaped neckline on this structured cocktail dress is beyond unique!See it!
Get the Tahari Star Neck Sheath Dress (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for $76 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More Knee-Length Dresses That We’re Loving:
- This sleeveless knit dress from Tahari has the most interesting textured details — Originally $148, now just $76!
- This Harper Rose floral dress effortlessly cinches in the waist — Originally $148, now just $88!
- We’re crushing on the mini black-and-white leopard print on this Halogen dress — Originally $79, now just $50!
- A loose tank dress like this pick from Max Mara is a basic that anyone can wear — Originally $225, now just $136!
Check out all of the knee-length dresses on sale here!
5. Long Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This dress from Maggy London offers an abstract take on a traditional floral garment!See it!
Get the Maggy London Floral Print Smocked Maxi Dress (originally $158) on sale with free shipping for $94 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More Knee-Length Dresses That We’re Loving:
- The halter style on this Julia Jordan maxi dress is so stunning — Originally $129, now just $77!
- This Fraiche by J dress has a short lining and a longer chiffon layer that creates a see-through look — Originally $98, now just $60!
Check out all of the long dresses on sale here!
6. All Women’s Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: The watercolor-style tie dye on this adorable dress is swoon-worthy!See it!
Get the Open Edit Racerback Crepe Sundress (originally $75) on sale with free shipping for $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
More Dresses That We’re Loving:
- The mock neck on this Good American leopard bodycon dress is so chic — Originally $129, now just $85!
- This Club Monaco T-shirt dress has a tie detail that’s extra flattering — Originally $130, now just $75!
- We always love a ruched mini, and this beauty from Open Edit is a classic — Originally $55, now just $30!
- This Free People dress rarely goes on sale, and it’s one of our favorites — Originally $88, now just $55!
Check out all of the dresses on sale here!
