Our 28 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Dress Deals

We’re not wasting any time during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! First things first? A game plan. No matter what you’re shopping for, we want you to have as much info as possible — and today, we’re covering the best of the best in dress deals.

We’ve selected a range of dresses across all categories so you can find the frocks that fit your vibe. Keep reading to check out these perfect picks!

1. Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This tank dress is super comfortable and made from luxurious silk that has added stretch!

Get the Nordstrom Signature Stretch Silk Tank Dress (originally $199) on sale with free shipping for $119 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Midi Dresses That We’re Loving:

2. Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This ultra-feminine chiffon dress is such a great look for both the summer and fall!

Get the Chelsea28 Floral Long-Sleeve Chiffon Dress (originally $99) on sale with free shipping for $60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Mini Dresses That We’re Loving:

3. Short Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This stretchy jersey dress from Sweaty Betty is an incredible casual dress to wear while running errands!

Get the Sweaty Betty Take It Easy Drop Waist Dress (originally $78) on sale with free shipping for $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Short Dresses That We’re Loving:

4. Knee-Length Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: The star-shaped neckline on this structured cocktail dress is beyond unique!

Get the Tahari Star Neck Sheath Dress (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for $76 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Knee-Length Dresses That We’re Loving:

5. Long Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This dress from Maggy London offers an abstract take on a traditional floral garment!

Get the Maggy London Floral Print Smocked Maxi Dress (originally $158) on sale with free shipping for $94 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Knee-Length Dresses That We’re Loving:

The halter style on this Julia Jordan maxi dress is so stunning — Originally $129, now just $77!

This Fraiche by J dress has a short lining and a longer chiffon layer that creates a see-through look — Originally $98, now just $60!

6. All Women’s Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: The watercolor-style tie dye on this adorable dress is swoon-worthy!

Get the Open Edit Racerback Crepe Sundress (originally $75) on sale with free shipping for $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Dresses That We’re Loving:

