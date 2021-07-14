Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever gone through your closet and realized that you don’t own enough simple dresses? We tend to shop for styles that are slightly more elevated or fun to wear, and often neglect the basics as a result. Now is officially the time to change that! We’re in the market for staple pieces, and have a few needs: They can’t look too busy, and they must flatter our figures and feel ultra-comfortable.

As luck would have it, all of these boxes are checked thanks to this ribbed midi dress from Treasure & Bond! Not only do we love the look, it’s the perfect time to pick it up — it’s on sale for under $40 during the famous Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Get the Treasure & Bond Rib Cutout Cotton Stretch Midi Dress (originally $59) on sale with free shipping for just $39 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

There are numerous details that made Us fall in love with this dress, the first of which is its overall aesthetic. The midi length reaches just below the knee, making the dress sophisticated and versatile. You can wear it casually while running errands, going out to lunch or even for the office! You can also definitely jazz it up for a date night with the right shoes and accessories.

This dress’ length and tank design may be fairly modest, but it will still show off your curves thanks to the stretchy fit. The cotton knit material isn’t constricting, but there is a slit on the side of the hem that may provide more mobility. We also adore the cutout in the back that shows off a hint of skin, but you can easily cover it up with sweater or blazer if you prefer.

The dress currently comes in three different colors — a taupe tan shade, a dark olive green and a chic, classic black! All three are great options that you can wear for pretty much any situation. This dress is one of those unicorn fashion items that you can wear on repeat and never get sick of. Plus, at this sale price, it’s an absolute must-have!

