Did you know that fall is officially Chelsea boots season? From running errands to heading into the office and even spending nights out on the town with the girls, a pair of Chelsea boots can help you accomplish all your daily tasks. We found a comfy, cute pair of Chelsea boots that we’re sure you’ll love — and they’re 40% off now at Nordstrom!

This Nordstrom Clemens Chelsea boot will coordinate well with everything you already have in your closet for fall and winter. They feature suede-like uppers and have the chicest, angular block heel that works for busy days on your feet on chill nights out. We also love their square-toe silhouette, which adds a bit more elevation to your outfits.

Get the Nordstrom Clemens Chelsea Boot for $84 (was $140) at Nordstrom!

To style these boots, you could pair them with a trench coat, blouse and trousers for a sophisticated, elevated outfit that works for days in the office. Also, you could wear them with a frilly dress and a statement-making bag for a fun fall ensemble that feels flirty and cute. Further, these boots come in two colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.

While reviewing and raving over these Chelsea boots, a happy Nordstrom reviewer noted, “These are a great classic staple piece to add to your collection. The heel is just high enough to elevate an outfit but not too high to where it’s uncomfortable. The square toe gives it a modern flair that I love.”

Another reviewer said, “These boots are so comfy. They are perfect for my banking job. I bought the black pair and went back for the brown.”

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a versatile, neutral pair of boots to wear with all your impending cold weather ensembles, these Nordstrom Chelsea boots could help you pull it all together seamlessly.

