Nordstrom Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Bestselling One-Piece Swimsuit





What’s the one trend that’s always and will forever be in style during the summer season? It’s laying poolside in a fabulous bathing suit, of course! It’s the Instagram-worthy moment we wait for all year long. Even when we have a great filter, what’s the one thing that can dull our shine? An ill-fitting bathing suit. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there.

But no need to fret about that #beachlife selfie being ruined by a bad swimsuit. We found a simple swimsuit that simply flatters thanks to its sleek style and its endless versatility (it can even double as a bodysuit!). All season long, everyone will be begging to know where we got our awesome bathing suit!

See it: Grab the La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit for $79, available at Nordstrom!

What happens the second we hear someone utter the words “swimsuit” and “flattering” in the same sentence? It’s music to our ears! Our eyes instantly light up like a set of fireworks exploding on the Fourth of July, and suddenly it feels like it’s Independence Day! Let freedom ring! We’ve finally found a way to rid ourselves of those ill-fitting, unflattering swimsuits of our past and move forward!

We’re getting that special fireworks moment thanks to the La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit! It’s the one-and-only piece we’ll want to slip into this season and next. In an all-black design, this one-piece provides moderate coverage in the back. In the chest area, it looks like our favorite cami and has adjustable straps for added comfort. The straps can easily be lifted for some added support or lowered for a more revealing look! But it won’t be too revealing! This one-piece also features lined, removable soft cups.

Overall, it’s so flattering, and we’re not the only ones who are thinking this! So many reviewers loved how sleek this one-piece is. One reviewer claims their midsection appeared smoother and sleeker than ever! Another reviewer loved how this cut was slimming and curve-hugging in all the right places.

Everyone knows that black is super slimming on everyone, but it’s more than just the color at work here. What else were so many reviewers loving about this swimsuit? Its nylon-elastane blend! The fabric doesn’t just stretch to the body, it molds to it. Think of this as the customizable fit we’ve always wanted and never knew how badly we needed it until now.

See it: Grab the La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit for $79, available at Nordstrom!

Since it fits just like our favorite cami, we can wear it the same way, too! It’s a suitable solution that is so easy to style. This one-piece swimsuit is the best piece when going for the “just got off the beach” look. It will easily work with any denim cutoff short or mini skirt and sizzle in even more style (if that was even possible!) with any sneaker, block heel or ankle bootie, too!

Best of all? We can throw over any leather or denim jacket over the top! When adding a crossbody bag, no one will ever know that just hours before we were rocking this look at the beach! It’s the error-proof way when looking to execute day-to-night dressing, and thanks to this one-piece swimsuit it’ll be easier than ever!

See it: Grab the La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit for $79, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional La Blanca pieces and swimsuits also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!