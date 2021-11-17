The 9 Softest and Coziest Finds in the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When temps start to drastically drop, we immediately launch into cozy mode! All we want to do is stay inside with a cup of hot chocolate or glass of red wine, snuggled up in our favorite loungewear with a Barefoot Dreams blanket on deck.

Naturally, it’s no surprise that we’re shopping for soft and comfy clothes and accessories that we plan to rock on repeat throughout the winter. Best of all, Black Friday sales are on the horizon, and you can check out our favorite cozy finds right now at Nordstrom — they’re available for up to 40% off!

For the Person Who Loves Slow Mornings

Waking up early to enjoy your morning is so much better when you can cozy up in this robe!

Get the Natori Luxe Shangri-La Robe (originally $160) on sale with free shipping for $96 at Nordstrom!

For the Relaxed Lounger

The simplicity of this waffle top is what makes it so comfortable!

Get the Socialite Oversize Waffle Henley Pajama Top (originally $45) on sale with free shipping for $27 at Nordstrom!

For the Leopard Lover

If you know someone who’s obsessed with leopard, they’re going to swoon over this sweater!

Get the UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater (originally $88) on sale with free shipping for $53 at Nordstrom!

For the Daydreamer

Dreamy tie-dye prints can put anyone into the most chill mood ever, and this top delivers!

Get the BP. Comfy Sleep Top (originally $39) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $20 at Nordstrom!

For the Couch Potato

These staple lounge pants were made for nights spent binging Netflix on the couch!

Get the Nordstrom Lingerie Lazy Mornings Lounge Pants (originally $39) on sale with free shipping for $24 at Nordstrom!

For the Active Person

These sweats are more like leggings, which is ideal for anyone who’s particularly active!

Get the Free People FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants (originally $48) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $27 at Nordstrom!

For the Stylish Lounger

The design of these pants gives them a more stylish vibe. Looking cute while being lazy is the goal!

Get the Socialite Washable Satin Wide Leg Pants (originally $69) on sale with free shipping for $41 at Nordstrom!

For the Boho-Obsessed

The knit style of this blanket is the perfect accent piece for a boho aesthetic!

Get the UGG Hava Knit Throw Blanket (originally $228) on sale with free shipping for $137 at Nordstrom!

For the Snuggly Soul

This ultra-soft blanket was made for snuggling up on cold winter evenings!

Get the Casper Crinkle Organic Cotton Throw Blanket (originally $69) on sale with free shipping for $48 at Nordstrom!

