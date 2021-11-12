7 of the Most Important Winter Trends You Can Crush at Nordstrom Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s one thing to stock your closet with coats, sweaters and cold-weather accessories for the winter, but if you have an eye for style, you’re not stopping there. You want to stay on trend, even as the temperature drops lower and lower. You want your outfits to impress when that giant puffer comes off!

You’ll want to incorporate these seven trends into your wardrobe to stay both stylish and comfortable this winter. Nordstrom has incredible finds that fit every category, so we’re showing off our favorites to you below!

Shirt Jackets

The shacket trend is carrying over into winter, but this time we’re aiming for warmer fabrics!

Lug-Sole Boots

Add some extra edge to your outfit with lug-sole boots, whether you’re rocking a pretty dress or distressed jeans!

Pilgrim Collars

Frilly, oversized pilgrim collars will make you feel like a total doll!

Neutral Sets

Soft, neutral-toned sets are big right now, especially with ribbed, flared pants!

Bold Pants

Black and blue jeans will always be classics, but try a bolder pant this winter to seriously stand out in the snow!

Colorful Jewelry

Jewelry doesn’t always have to be so serious. Fun, whimsical, colorful jewelry is very in right now!

Faux-Leather Everything

The leather look isn’t solely for your jackets and purses anymore. Wear it all over!

