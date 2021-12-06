Nordstrom Holiday Gifts That Give Back: Our Top 8 Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holiday season is all about giving. Giving gifts to our loved ones is obviously included in that, but we love to find ways to give back via charity and donations as well. Even better is when we can do both at the same time!

Nordstrom has a section on its website called Make a Difference, and we highly recommend shopping these picks if you want your gift to go that much further. They all give back in a way, donating profits or pieces to people in need or using sustainable practices to protect the planet. We’ll dive into the specifics below as we show you eight of our top holiday gift picks for 2021 below!

For the Natural Beauty

1. This blush is what happens when nature and beauty come together in the best way. Each blush is embossed with an image of the animal or insect whose conservation effort your purchase supports, from sea turtles to monarch butterflies!

Get the Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Shake Blush for just $40 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

For the Cozy Fashionista

2. This cuddly sweater is an A+ pick for keeping someone warm in the winter but still showcasing their sense of style. For every Treasure & Bond purchase, Nordstrom donates 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth!

Get the Treasure & Bond Dolman Sleeve Sweater for just $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

For the Happy Homebody

3. These wool-kissed slipper socks are so cute, and they have grippy soles to help avoid slips on any hard surfaces. Every time you buy a pair, Bombas will donate another pair of socks to someone in need!

Get the Bombas Jacquard Knit Gripper Slippers for just $40 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

For the Candle Connoisseur

4. Not only are the Japanese-inspired jars beautiful, but the French Cade Lavender and Apple Blue Clover scents int his candle duo are absolutely dreamy. They also give back to the planet by being hand-poured in the US using sustainable, ecologically-sound, pesticide-free manufacturing!

Get the Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo for just $38 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

For the Luxury Lover

5. This gorgeous scarf is made of a mostly mohair and wool blend, so it’s wildly soft and warm. It’s from a GOODEE x Ezcaray collab too, which means it was created with sustainability and socially-conscious practices in mind!

Get the GOODEE x Ezcaray Matisse Stripe Mohair & Wool Scarf for just $100 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

For the Shoe Collector

6. Grab these flexible, comfy, versatile TOMS for the person who never has enough shoes. TOMS gives a minimum of one-third of its annual net profits to support grassroots efforts, partnering with organizations that boost mental health, increase access to opportunity and end gun violence!

Get the TOMS Alpargata Slip-On for just $50 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

7. For the Stress Magnet

Know someone who needs an excuse to take a self-care break and relax? Grab them this indulgent, organic coconut milk bath soak. This Herbivore favorite meets the Nordstrom Responsible Packaging criteria: packaging is fiber-based, paper or glass; packaging is FSC certified; can be easily recycled!

Get the Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Soak for just $32 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

8. For the Skincare Enthusiast

Most people have tried clay masks and sheet masks, but this mask is actually powder! Mix it with water to activate, making skincare even more fun — as well as effective. Odacité uses sustainably sourced ingredients and responsible packaging, and the brand donates $1 per purchase to One Tree Planted to aid in global reforestation!

Get the Odacité Synergie[4] Immediate Skin Perfecting Beauty Masque for just $64 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

