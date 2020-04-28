This 3-in-1 Cardigan Is 40% Off and Drapes Like a Dream

Let Us set up a scenario for you. You wake up to natural sunlight after at least eight hours of sleep, letting your sweet dreams linger in your mind for a moment before opening your eyes and slipping out of bed — your feet finding your fuzzy slippers before ever hitting the ground. You brew a cup of fresh coffee and stand in front of the open window, taking in the new day. There is a slight chill to the air. Now — pause — what do you want to be wearing?

Jeans? Yeah, right. Leggings? That’s more like it. But what about on top? That springtime breeze is tickling your skin, causing a bit of a shiver. How does wearing the softest sweater in your closet sound? No, not that one. This one from Nordstrom!

Get the Hacci Knit Waterfall Cardigan (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

If this sweater isn’t already in your wardrobe, don’t worry. There are plenty of brisk mornings ahead of us reserved for it — and now that it’s 40% off, it really is the best time to buy one for yourself. Just imagine the “cascading swaths of fabric” draping dreamily from your shoulders down to your ankles, a waterfall of hacci-knit softness. Heaven.

Shoppers have one question, and we’re backing it up: “Who knew cardis could be this fun?” This three-in-one piece is a staple starting piece for countless outfits, making it a “must-have.” Reviewers say it’s “perfect for the office this summer” and a cozy layering essential for fall and spring, and they can’t get enough of its flattering fit. They say it makes “a great birthday gift” too, which means it’s just as perfect as a Mother’s Day gift!

Let’s talk about all of the ways this cardigan can be worn. First and simplest, you can simply leave it open — letting the fabric fall all the way down to your ankles. Wear it over anything and everything! The next level is tying it up, simply taking the hanging ends and tying them at the front of the waist. The third option you might not expect at first. There are actually snap closures on the cardigan, allowing you to wrap it around yourself! This look creates a gorgeous surplice hem, as well as a cozy cowl neckline in a literal snap!

We also want to unofficially recommend wearing this sweater as a blanket as a fourth option, but that’s just Us. The fabric is just so soft! It’s lightweight too, so this piece won’t weigh you down, regardless of its length. There are currently four colors available: Black, Blue Vintage Marl, Grey Pearl Marl and Purple Keepsake Marl, and all of them have the same sale price. They’re all machine washable and can be tumbled dry too, which is rare for a sweater as nice as this! Don’t miss out!

