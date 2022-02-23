The 21 Best Deals in the Nordstrom Winter Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s go! The Nordstrom Winter Sale is on, but it’s not going to last long. From now through February 27, 2022, you can save big on fashion, beauty, home and more. So many bestselling brands are involved, including UGG, Calvin Klein, Estée Lauder and more!

With a wide variety of items to look through and so little time, we wanted to help you out by picking out our favorite 21 deals in the sale. Check them out below!

Our 21 Favorite Deals in the Nordstrom Winter Sale

1. Up to 74% Off Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This Bobeau cardigan is a dream. The faux fur is so soft and plush, and the drapey, cascading silhouette is simply gorgeous. It was $49, but now it’s just $20!

Check out more women’s sweater deals here!

2. Up to 68% Off Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: We were so excited to see these Calvin Klein pajama pants in this sale! So cozy, so iconic! Originally $49, now just $25!

Check out more women’s loungewear deals here!

3. Up to 73% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to feel like a star the next time you attend a more formal party or event, just reach for this Open Edit midi dress. It was $79, but now it’s marked down to $33!

Check out more women’s dress deals here!

4. Up to 74% Off Coats, Jackets and Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: We immediately fell in love with this Avec Les Filles quilted parka. It’s so chic but it looks so cozy too. It originally cost $179, but now it’s only $72!

Check out more women’s coat, jacket and blazer deals here!

5. Up to 70% Off Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: This We Wore What sports bra‘s V-neckline is so cute, we’d definitely want to incorporate it into outfits outside of the gym too. It was $68, but now it starts at just $27!

Check out more women’s activewear deals here!

6. Up to 70% Off Jeans and Denim

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s always a good day when a pair of Levi’s jeans is on sale. These straight leg jeans are timeless. They were $98, but now they’re only $44!

Check out more women’s jean and denim deals here!

7. Up to 74% Off Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like some luxurious, soft silk in your wardrobe — especially when it’s marked down so much. This St. John Collection floral silk top was $238, but now it’s just $179!

Check out more women’s top deals here!

8. Up to 64% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s no way we’d let a Nordstrom sale pass by without adding a pair of Onzie leggings to our bag. These were $69, but now they start at only $29!

Check out more women’s legging deals here!

9. Up to 61% Off Lingerie

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get any more comfortable than this wireless True & Co. bralette. It feels like it’s barely there. It was $49, but now it’s marked down to $37!

Check out more women’s lingerie deals here!

10. Up to 60% Off Hats and Hair Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: This Meji Meji bucket hat reminds Us of something Hailey Bieber would wear — so obviously we love it! It was $60, but now it’s just $24!

Check out more women’s hat and hair accessory deals here!

11. Up to 65% Off Handbags and Wallets

Our Absolute Favorite: You know we’re all about this Coach bag. We love the combo of the squared-off shape and the puffy quilting! This bag was $450, but now it’s only $225!

Check out more women’s handbag and wallet deals here!

12. Up to 68% Off Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: We adore the “low-key glitz” this Madewell disc-chain necklace delivers. Can you believe it’s marked down from $34 to just $14?

Check out more women’s jewelry deals here!

13. Up to 61% Off Slippers

Our Absolute Favorite: It should come as no surprise that we’re tossing a pair of UGG slippers into our shopping cart. These genuine shearling shoes are divine! They were $120, but now they’re just $60!

Check out more women’s slipper deals here!

14. Up to 74% Off Skincare Treatments

Our Absolute Favorite: Ready to treat your skin? Grab this five-piece Peter Thomas Roth set, featuring some of the brand’s most iconic products. This set is valued at $215, but now costs just $56!

Check out more skincare treatment deals here!

15. Up to 50% Off Makeup

Our Absolute Favorite: This fancy Estée Lauder lipstick will look so good on your vanity — but even better on your lips! Originally $44, you can now grab one for just $27!

Check out more makeup deals here!

16. Up to 75% Off Home Decor

Our Absolute Favorite: Have some blank wall space you’re looking to zhuzh up? Check out this Fringe Studio floral wall hanging! It was $26, but now it’s only $16!

Check out more home decor deals here!

17. Up to 60% Off Bedding

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for the holy grail when it comes to pillowcases? You’ve found it in this slip set. It comes with a delicates bag! It was also $89, while right now it’s just $62!

Check out more bedding deals here!

18. Up to 65% Off Tabletop and Kitchen

Our Absolute Favorite: Make every meal that much more beautiful and fun with these embroidered Susan Alexandra linen napkins. This set was $98, but now it’s marked down to $59!

Check out more tabletop and kitchen deals here!

19. Up to 40% Off Luggage and Travel

Our Absolute Favorite: Traveling with makeup and skincare can be a mess, but this Stephanie Johnson cosmetics case is here to keep you organized. Originally $83, it’s now $62!

Check out more luggage and travel deals here!

20. Up to 74% Off Designer

Our Absolute Favorite: A big sale like this means we’re definitely looking through designer deals until we find an incredible one like this Stella McCartney blouse — originally $278, now $209!

Check out more women’s designer deals here!

21. Up to 72% Off Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: These shearling and leather Marc Fisher boots are edgy, comfy and chic! They were $249, but in this sale, they’re only $80!

Check out more women’s boot deals here!

Looking for more? Check out the rest of the Nordstrom Winter Sale here!

