My family isn’t big into beauty, but if there’s one brand we bond over, it’s Olay. My grandma, aunts and mom have used the affordable yet effective formulas for over 50 years. In fact, I still remember sneaking into my mom’s vanity and slathering her Olay products all over my face when I was a kid.

Because of this, you best believe my family has been anxiously awaiting Olay’s Prime Day discounts. When asked which items they’re most looking forward to stocking up on, my grandma, aunts and mom all mentioned the following moisturizers and serums, which they plan to use for various skin concerns. Considering Olay sells many different products, you can feel confident that these picks are some of the best.

While you’ll get some serious discounts on Amazon, you can also get some cash back courtesy of Olay’s Up Late Rebate. From now until 12/31 everyone can earn $10 back when they spend $30 or more on any OLAY products at their retailer of choice. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that! Happy shopping!

The love for this serum spans generations in my family; my grandma, mom, countless aunts, cousins and I have all used this multi-tasking skin savior. Infused with five powerful ingredients (niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E and AHAs) this addresses almost every skincare concern from dullness and dryness to dark spots and sagging. All of us plan on re-upping our stock with the super size of the Super Serum, which is 30% off for Prime Day!

It has always been a struggle to get my mom to wear sunscreen (and she’s a redhead just like me). By gifting her this moisturizer-sunscreen hybrid, I’ve been able to trick her into protecting her skin — one layer offers SPF 40 protection. Now that she’s hooked, I freak out a little less when she spends her afternoons basking in the sun.

I’ve had my travel skincare routine down pat for years, but packing a cleanser has always been a pain. (Why are they always so bulky and not TSA-friendly?) Since these handy squares came out, I have no excuse not to wash my face while on vacation. These innovative pads transform into the most luxurious lather with just a spot of water, effectively removing all traces of makeup and leaving my skin soft and supple rather than stripped.

My aunts always ask me for face cream recommendations that will help minimize the appearance of wrinkles. While I’ve shared plenty of suggestions over the years, all of them have remained loyal to this lightweight moisturizer once they began using it. They say it instantly hydrates their parched complexion and gently lessens the look of wrinkles — no retinol scaries here!

As we head into the colder winter months, I’m looking for effective moisturizers that will reinforce my skin barrier and help me maintain plumpness and elasticity. Comprised of 99% niacinamide, this lush cream binds moisture to the skin and leaves behind a dewy effect, while also keeping discoloration at bay. Talk about a win-win!

