We have a love-hate relationship with retinol. On the one hand, we love that the vitamin A derivative helps reduce wrinkles and smooth out our skin. But on the flip side, we hate that the intense ingredient can irritate our complexion, causing our skin to peel and turn red. It’s like the episode of Sex and the City with Samantha’s chemical peel gone wrong. The pros don’t usually outweigh the cons — until now!

Hooray for Olay! The drugstore beauty brand is a cult classic, offering high-quality products at low prices (especially when compared to luxury labels). We’ve always been a fan of the affordable skincare company, so we were excited to come across this new value size of Olay’s Smooth & Renew Retinol Face Moisturizer. With over 11,000 reviews on Amazon, this night cream is a fan-favorite. And it’s currently on sale for 25% off!

On the hunt for anti-aging holy grails? This moisturizer might just be your match.

Get the Olay Smooth & Renew Retinol Face Moisturizer for just $27 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Olay Smooth & Renew Retinol Face Moisturizer packs a punch without all the harsh side effects! Featuring niacinamide, a retinoid complex and amino peptides, this night cream leaves your skin looking younger, brighter and plumper.

Non-greasy and unscented, this moisturizer delivers a burst of hydration for softer, smoother skin. According to many reviews, this retinol cream doesn’t irritate sensitive skin! Just be careful with sun exposure and make sure to use SPF.

One customer called this moisturizer the “best wrinkle cream I have ever used!” Another shopper said, “’I’m so happy with how it leaves my skin non-greasy, but still moisturize it perfectly. I always wake up with radiant skin, and I can definitely tell a difference in the fine lines and wrinkles.”

And one reviewer raved, “I love this night cream. Not greasy at all yet leaves my skin smooth and soft. Highly recommend.”

You don’t want to miss this limited-time deal, so score this top-rated retinol moisturizer while on sale at Amazon now!

