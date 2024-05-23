Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to the Y2K aesthetic, one sometimes overlooked facet of the look is the alt, clunky shoes of the time. Whether it was wedges or boots, the early aughts were known for their affinity to make the bulkiest shoes popular. Olivia Rodrigo, known for starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and making chart-topping hits like drivers license and deja vu, has found her niche within this nostalgic way of dressing.

On May 15, Rodrigo took to the stage to perform at her second Guts World Tour show in London, where she wore a baby tank, glittery shorts and a pair of height-defying Dr. Martens boots. We’re so in love with the boots that we had to find them for ourselves — and we did! You can stomp around like Rodrigo for $160 at Zappos!

These Dr. Martens Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots are perfect for the doll who wants to relive her angsty teenage years — seriously! They feature smooth leather uppers and have a chunky platform heel that will add some height to any ensemble. Although these shoes have a lace-up style — it’s mostly just for show! You can easily take them off thanks to their zip-on-and-off design.

Get the Dr. Martens Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots for $210 at Zappos!

To style these boots, you could lean into the late ‘90s early aughts rocker aesthetic and opt for a cute plaid skirt paired with a slouchy T-shirt for a relaxed, fun look. Or, you could rock them (no pun intended) with a flouncy dress for an edgy, elevated moment. Also, this has a 5 to 12 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these boots, one Zappos reviewer noted, “These exceeded my expectations! Usually, I hate boots, especially those with a weighty feel and look. This one is so lightweight and fits perfectly.” Another reviewer said, “These boots are excellent all year round. This leather is soft, and the color is beautiful. This is my sixth pair of Martens. They last forever!”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile pair of combat boots that you can wear year-round, this Olivia Rodrigo-approved pair could do the trick!

See it: Get the Dr. Martens Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots for $210 at Zappos!

