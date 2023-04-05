Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If fall is all about sweaters, then spring is all about sundresses. After a long winter, we’re ready to ditch our down coats and frolic in some frocks! Now that it’s finally warm enough to enjoy the outdoors, our social calendar is starting to fill up. Between daytime events and evening dinner parties, we have ample occasion to dress up. And yet, we have nothing to wear! Sound familiar? Luckily, we just stumbled upon the cutest one-shoulder number from Amazon that is currently on sale for 51% off!

This asymmetrical attraction is about to put you on the Best Dressed list for Spring 2023. Somewhere in between a midi and a maxi, this summery style is breezy and beautiful! Featuring a smocked bodice (no bra required!) and a tiered skirt, this flowy frock makes an easy outfit for warm weather. On a hot day, you’ll love how breathable this fabric is. The one-shoulder design makes this sundress stand out from all the other options out there. And you can’t beat this deal — over half off the original price! Read on to shop your new favorite frock for spring and summer.

Get the Zesica Women’s One-Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Tiered Dress for just $25 (originally $52) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Before we say anything else, let Us address the elephant in the room: the one-shoulder silhouette. If this is your first time trying this asymmetrical style, we can understand how the look may feel a bit much. But trust Us, it’s actually a super flattering fit that draws attention without exposing too much skin. And the smocked detail acts as reinforcement to hold the top up. Giving the cold shoulder never felt so fun!

Okay, now that you’re on board, let’s dive in! The Zesica Women’s One-Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Tiered Dress is simply stunning. The proportions are just perfect! Available in 39 different colors and patterns, this comfy dress appeals to women of all shapes and sizes.

We’d rock this romantic sundress to a pool party, a baby shower, a vacay or a picnic. As for styling, we suggest teaming this frock with white sneakers or sandals during the day and then espadrilles or heels at night. You can add a jean jacket if it gets chilly out. And hair up would really accentuate the one-shoulder cut!

“I LOVE this dress!” one shopper gushed. “So many compliments, it’s so comfortable and flattering. It works as a summer dress and as a winter-to-spring transition dress with a sweater. It is just so cute and the print is amazing.”

Don’t miss out on this major markdown! Score the Zesica One-Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Tiered Dress for 51% off from Amazon.

