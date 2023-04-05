17 Spring Dresses That Are Perfect for Weddings and Graduations

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For a plethora of reasons, most of Us are currently searching for new spring dresses right now. Apart from casual minis, we need some fancier frocks for special occasions. We need wedding guest dresses to suit the warmer weather, and some of us may need a graduation dress too, whether you’re the one in the cap and gown or you’re attending a celebratory party after the ceremony!

Below, we’ve rounded up 17 of our favorite spring dresses for semi-formal and cocktail occasions, plus a few that could work for black-tie dress codes too. Scroll down to shop our affordable finds in different colors!

Blue Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Available in both cobalt blue and navy blue (and other colors!), this Atnlewhi dress will have lace lovers absolutely swooning!

2. We Also Love: If you’re attending an early spring or nighttime even and it’s a bit chilly outside, take a look at this gorgeous velvet Merokeety maxi dress!

3. We Can’t Forget: Meanwhile, for warm and sunny graduations or garden weddings in May or June, we’re all about this tie-shoulder Tobrief dress!

4. Bonus: Silky brilliance! This fluid, flowy Prettygarden midi dress is sheer elegance at its finest!

Pink Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: With its single shoulder and wrapped fabric, this petal-pink Anrabess dress makes a seriously flattering statement!

6. We Also Love: Looking to go bold? Check out the fuchsia version of this CMZ2005 cocktail dress!

7. We Can’t Forget: If you’re into vintage styles, you’ll likely fall quickly in love with this coquettish Dresstells dress!

8. Bonus: This hot pink, plunging Miduo dress will ensure you have some seriously Instagrammable photos at the end of the night!

Green Dresses

9. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like an emerald green gown to help create a show-stopping look. This unreal Alikey gown is our pick. Available in sizes 2-26!

10. We Also Love: For something shorter and more form-fitting, we have to link you to this Mascomoda dress. The sheer sleeves are everything!

11. We Can’t Forget: Prefer more of a sage shade? Make sure to check out this BTFBM dress, blooming all over with delicate flowers!

12. Bonus: Looking to seriously sparkle? Even mermaids would be envious of your shine in this glittering Grace Karin dress!

Black Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We know black dresses are always in demand, so we’re here to deliver! You can’t go wrong with this cowl-neck Lyaner midi dress!

14. We Also Love: Invited to a black-tie affair? Don’t panic! Just grab a pair of heels and add this Ever-Pretty gown to your Amazon cart!

15. We Can’t Forget: This Sarin Mathews mini dress is the perfect blend of cute and sophisticated. The high-low ruffle skirt is so fun!

16. Bonus: So flattering! We adore the twisted fabric at the waistline of this Floerns dress!

17. Last but Not Least: We had to add in this Floerns dress for extra credit! The big bow on the shoulder gave Us instant heart eyes!

Looking for something else? Explore other dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

