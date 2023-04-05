This Adorable Babydoll Dress Is Too Perfect for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring dress deals are the best deals! Can we all agree? Scoring a new style at an affordable price is always a treat at the start of the season, and that’s exactly why we’re comfortably in frock shopping mode.

With Easter on the horizon, we’ve been inspired to seek out dresses which seamlessly nail a daytime aesthetic — and this adorable babydoll number from PRETTYGARDEN understands the assignment. It’s an effortless springtime staple which will surely be on rotation in the coming weeks, and the current price is truly unbeatable.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Long Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Considering how much of our shopping budget many of Us invest in dresses, this is a bona fide steal. It’s designed in a traditional and streamlined fashion, offering up a silhouette bound to work for a wide variety of body types. The top around the bust area is tighter but smocked in the back, so it won’t feel uncomfortable whatsoever — and the skirt flows out in classic babydoll fashion. Swoon!

But the true standout detail on this dress would have to be the sleeves. They’re perfectly puffy but not too aggressive, plus we adore the gathered section at the middle of each sleeve which breaks up the look flawlessly. The sleeves make the dress feel far more elevated, despite how simple it is in nature. When you’re preparing for a party, this garment is key to put you in the proper celebratory mood!

Currently, the dress is available in nine gorgeous colors, and our favorite picks are the brighter options and pastel hues (of course). The flowers are starting to bloom, and there’s more exciting energy outside — so we want to emulate that vibe with our outfits. Even if you don’t have any major parties on the calendar, you can truly rock this frock for any occasion. Whenever you want to feel cute, girly and just a little bit fancy, this is the dress to wear on repeat!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Long Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PRETTYGARDEN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!