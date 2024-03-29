Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing feels worse than getting out of the shower already knowing you’ll be late. Whether you’re headed to dinner with friends, a day at the office or the field for your kid’s soccer game, time is just working against you. After doing a little time audit, you conclude that even if you got dressed, dried your hair, did your makeup with lightning speed and had zero traffic, you’d still be running behind. Ugh!

You can’t put on a shirt much faster or do a good smokey eye in 10 seconds, but you can speed up your hair routine. Not only does this all-in-one hair dryer brush dry your hair in half the time, but it quadruples as a straightener, curler, volumizer and hair comb. And before you ask, the brush works for all hair types — straight, curly, long, short, fine, thick, frizzy or a combination of the above.

Three heat settings and two air speeds allow you to adjust based on your hair type and style needs, yielding a fully customizable experience! Air is released 360 degrees around the brush, drying your stands from every angle and reducing heat damage. Unlike many hair dryers that rely on heat alone, this hair dryer brush is equipped with ionic technology, releasing negative ions that break down the water molecules on your hair. This speeds up the drying process, reduces frizz and static and gives your hair a smooth finish.

Short tufted bristle bristles are what volumize your hair; when used on the scalp, the bristles and four-inch oval barrel design give your roots a lift. Nylon pins massage the scalp in the process — it’s like a spa day every day! The brush itself is lightweight, making it easy to pack and travel with. You can even keep this brush in your gym bag for a post-workout refresh!

To dry and straighten in one step, simply section your hair and drag the brush from root to tip. To avoid curling at the ends, be sure to keep the brush parallel to your hair as you move it down. If you want to curl your hair, start just below the chin and drag the brush down, twisting the brush backward (away from your face) and pulling straight down as you approach the tip. It’s just like a curling iron, only much more convenient, efficient, and less damaging!

This all-in-one brush makes a great gift for the beauty queen in your life… and if that’s your mom, keep in mind that Mother’s Day is just around the corner. These brushes are over half-off right now, so you can grab a gift for your Mom and a gift for yourself guilt-free!

See it: Get the Lopeie Hair Dryer Styler Brush for $24 (originally $50) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

