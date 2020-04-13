Who doesn’t love going to get their nails done? Watching the master manicurist cut, file and buff your nails, make your cuticles disappear and create intricate designs on such tiny canvases is incredible to watch — and that hand massage? Heavenly, to say the least. But what about when all of the nail salons are closed?

There are still plenty of things we can do to keep our nail health on point at home, even if we haven’t quite mastered all (or any) of the techniques when it comes to the actual nail art part. First things first — you must take care of the skin on your hands if you want healthy, beautiful nails — especially when you’re washing and sanitizing so often. That’s why it’s vital to start your routine with an exfoliating scrub!

Get the Oribe Côte d’Azur Refining Hand Scrub for just $52 at Dermstore with free shipping!

This luxury scrub will go a long way when it comes to skincare and nail care. Want A-list-worthy hands like Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Roberts? This scrub is the way to do it, according to celebrity nail artist Mazz Hanna. Hanna recently spoke to Who What Wear about how to get your best nails ever, naming this scrub as an essential: “For an exfoliator, I love Oribe’s Cote d’Azur Refining Hand Scrub. It smells divine and leaves my hands feeling super silky and smooth. I use this as part of my nightly ritual a few times a week before hydrating with my Carnelian Infusion Skin Salve a few nights a week before bed.”

Considering we don’t think cracked cuticles and flaking skin will ever be in style, we’d say this scrub is going to be a winner with pretty much everyone. It’s great for softening callouses too, according to one reviewer! We can thank its blend of pumice stone and kaolin clay for that, gently exfoliating to remove dead skin and prep what’s left behind for “ultimate moisture absorption”!

This luscious scrub’s superstar ingredients don’t end there. It’s infused with macadamia seed oil and glycerin to prevent moisture loss, as well as shea butter to leave hands supple and soft. The sweet almond, meadow foam and starflower oils are there to replenish and rejuvenate, while the Japanese bamboo juice and aloe leaf juice may heal and repair parched skin. Don’t forget about the camu camu fruit extract too, providing you that anti-aging boost of vitamin C!

To use this scrub, simply apply to dry skin and massage hands together using a circular motion. Then just rinse with warm water, following up with a lotion. According to Hanna, using this scrub, along with keeping a nutritious diet, drinking lots of water and giving your nails an occasional break from polish will ensure celeb-status hands sooner than you may think!

