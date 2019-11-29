Score This Oversized Sweater Dress for Half the Price on Amazon!





Black Friday is finally here, and the best part about the 2019 edition of this annual shopping holiday? We don’t even have to leave the comfort of our homes to take advantage of all the best sales!

Obviously, we had to make a stop at Amazon and check out the incredible deals that they have to offer. The online retailer is known to have anything and everything that you want or need delivered right to your doorstep — and their Black Friday offers are no joke. We especially love this oversized sweater dress that you can get for 50% off — but you have to act fast because this deal is live for just a couple more hours!

Get the Pink Queen Women’s Loose Oversize Turtleneck Sweater Dress (originally $50) on sale for prices starting at just $25, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

We love all sweaters, but we love them even more when they’re oversized! That’s why we fell in love this this incredible one from Pink Queen. It’s not only oversized, but can be worn as a dress — which we adore. It’s the cozy cold-weather ensemble that we need in our closets, and we truly cannot beat the price!

This knit oversized sweater dress is perfect for the fall and winter, and we love how cozy and comfortable it is! It’s not just comfy, but super-stylish as well. It’s a classic piece that we think everyone will be obsessed with.

Get the Pink Queen Women’s Loose Oversize Turtleneck Sweater Dress (originally $50) on sale for prices starting at just $25, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

You have eight different color options to choose from, including white, black, wine red and dark forest green. There are also three different leopard-print options if you want to get funkier with your look! It’s designed to hit above the knee and can be worn with tights, leggings or even some standard skinny jeans!

Shoppers are loving the quality and fit of this sweater dress, though some do warn that it runs small. If you truly want to go for the oversized look then consider ordering up a size or two. Some shoppers report that they’re incredibly pleased with the XL size — so don’t be afraid of going large!

See it: Get the Pink Queen Women’s Loose Oversize Turtleneck Sweater Dress (originally $50) on sale for prices starting at just $25, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from Pink Queen and all of the Black Friday Deals available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!