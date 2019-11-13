Own Your Office Holiday Party in This Stunning Emerald Dress





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’ve reached the middle of November — and the holiday party circuit is on the horizon. Depending on where you work, your office holiday party might be something that you’re totally looking forward to, or something that you’re absolutely dreading. It’s either one or the other — there are absolutely no in-betweens!

Whatever your feelings are on your office’s big event, we think that we can all agree on one thing: dressing for them can be a serious pain! Most of Us have struggled with finding just the right outfit to wear that’s both festive yet appropriate. Because of this dilemma, we’ve actually found a number of dresses that are just right for such occasions — including this stunning little number!

Get the Smocked Waist Tiered Dress from Express for just $88!

We seriously cannot get enough of this amazing emerald green dress from Express. It’s the perfect balance of conservative yet fashion-forward, which makes it great for any type of holiday party that requires formal attire. You can also wear it to an intimate dinner party, or even for a night out on the town with your gal pals! It’s a completely flexible garment that you can style multiple ways with ease.

This drop-waist dress features voluminous billowy sleeves that cinch right at the wrist for a romantic look. The neckline is a crewneck that’s perfect for a more conservative look, and has a small keyhole cutout in the back that closes with a button at the top. That small detail reveals the perfect amount of skin. The sleeves are sheer while the rest of the dress is fully lined, and features an adorable girly three-tier skirt that’s designed to hit right in the middle of the thigh.

Get the Smocked Waist Tiered Dress from Express for just $88!

Though the skirt my appear a bit on the shorter side, especially if you plan on wearing this to a work event, have no fear! Pair the dress with some seriously opaque black tights for extra coverage and you’re all set. Depending on how upscale the affair is, a pair of closed-toe pointy pumps or ankle booties will team excellently with this dress.

The sheer fabric overlay is the true standout here. It has an interesting horizontal line pattern that almost looks as though there’s thin green ribbon woven throughout the see through matching green fabric. There are also touches of silver metallic thread throughout the sheer material, which gives this Express Smocked Waist Tiered Dress the extra sparkle that makes it perfect for the holiday season.

See it: Get the Smocked Waist Tiered Dress from Express for just $88!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more dresses and all of the newest arrivals available from Express here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!