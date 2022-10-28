The Secret to Glowing Skin Even in Cold Weather

We all know what cold weather means for our skin. Hint: bad things. Our bronze summer glow is replaced with pale, irritated, ghostly skin, and we just hate it. We all know it’s important to moisturize when your skin is dry, dull and red, but if you mean business, you’re going to need a whole routine.

When our skin is in trouble, we like to stick with a brand we can trust. Even better if that brand makes products specific to our “skintuation.” For us, that means Pacifica Beauty!

Pacifica is one of the first 100% vegan, cruelty-free and all-natural brands to make a mark in the beauty world, and it’s all thanks to products like this Glow Baby Booster Serum. Packed with glycolic acid and vitamin C, this antioxidant-rich serum is designed to be a savior for a struggling complexion. It may help improve texture, brighten and refresh lackluster skin. Reviewers say it’s “the best serum on the market”!

But what about that whole routine? You can try this serum and more with the Glow Baby Skincare Trial Kit. It comes with a full-size serum, a mini Brightening Face wash from the same line and a set of Eye Bright eye under-eye masks. These “glow-bestowing” products smell delicious with their orange-scented formulas, but the results will put the biggest smile on your face. Get ready for a major glow-up!

