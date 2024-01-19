Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Regardless of your preconceived notions, winter fashion doesn’t have to be stuffy and dull. For example, beanies can provide plenty of versatility to your looks without adding extra layers that will overheat you. While some shoppers are weary of embracing the warm hat trend, we found a beanie on Amazon which offers a chunky ribbed knit fabric and an adorable pom that will up the ante for any winter ensemble. Oh, and it’s 56% off right now!

Simply put, the Page One Women’s Ribbed Beanie will become your next winter closet staple. It’s made from 100% polyester for a durable and functional product, and it’s machine washable for convenience. In terms of fit, it has slight elasticity and comes in 26 colors. Also, the pom detail adds a fashionable element that’s sure to captivate any skeptical shopper!

Get the Page One Women’s Ribbed Beanie for $8 (was $18) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

By nature, this beanie is easy to style. Just pop it on to complement whatever your aesthetic is for that day, and keep your head toasty in the process. See, this is more of a necessity instead of a fashion statement — but there’s no reason you can’t look adorable!

Regarding this warm beanie, one Amazon reviewer said, “I’ve been shopping for the perfect hat for walking my dog in the cold weather. All the cute knitted ones I’ve had never kept my head warm and kept slipping off. This one has a nice warm lining and looks much more expensive. You won’t go wrong.”

Another Amazon reviewer chimed in, “I love everything about this knit cap! The shade of pink is what I expected. It is a very thick with a warm lining. I followed the instructions, and I used a blow dryer to poof out the top of the hat. I highly recommend this product and will probably buy more colors!”

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “It’s a great product with a nice and soft interior. I thought it was fleece, but it’s more of a sherpa. The outside knit is a super cute chunky pattern. One part that I liked is that I’m able to wear a bun, and this beanie will fit on top of it. I was able to get all the hair out of my face and keep my ears warm. I highly encourage you to add this to your wardrobe!”

This isn’t reinventing the wheel, but if you’re in the market for a cozy beanie to keep you warm as temperatures continue to plummet, this one may be a perfect fit!

