Black Friday deals provide the perfect opportunity to find meaningful gifts at low prices — but sometimes it’s hard to resist adding a little self-gifting to your shopping cart. During their unbeatable Black Friday sale event, Parachute is offering up their most luxurious products for 20% off — meaning you can easily knock off everyone on your gift list. The brand’s incredible deals will allow you to sneak something special for yourself as an early holiday treat without feeling an ounce of buyer’s remorse!

With plenty of options to choose from on Parachute’s super-sized site, Shop With Us has narrowed down a few of the top gift picks (for yourself and for others) this holiday season.

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Dreamy Cloud Cotton Bathrobe

The name says it all — wearing this bathrobe is like wrapping yourself in a fluffy cloud. Made from premium 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, this product has an easy, comfortable fit. Find it in six irresistible colors, from simple white to bold mulberry.

Get the Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe (originally $99) for $79 through Monday, November 30!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This Luxurious, Moisture-Wicking Sheet Set

Keep cool all night long with these percale sheets and pillowcases made from the softest Egyptian cotton. The lightweight, durable sheets are sure to give the greatest night’s sleep for years to come — and are available in a wide range of colors to match every bedroom.

Get the Parachute Percale Sheet Set (originally starting at $109) for prices starting at $87 through Monday, November 30!

Keep scrolling to see more can’t-miss items from Parachute’s Black Friday sale — all 20% off!

The 10 Best Black Friday Deals at Parachute

1. Classic Supreme Towel Bundle

Can you say stocked for life? With six hand towels, six washcloths and six bath towels, you’ll never run out of cozy comfort.

Get the Parachute Classic Supreme Towel Bundle (originally starting at $288) for prices starting at $273 through Monday, November 30!

2. Down Duvet Insert

Nothing is better than falling into a plush, warm bed after a long day. This holiday season, give the gift of sweet dreams with Parachute’s fluffy sateen duvet insert — available for king, full, queen and twin-sized beds.

Get the Parachute Down Duvet Insert (originally starting at $249) for prices starting at $199 through Monday, November 30!

3. Down Alternative Pillow

What goes with a new duvet better than a fresh pillow? Parachute’s microfiber pillow comes in firm, medium and soft, giving a perfect amount of support for every sleeper.

Get the Parachute Down Alternative Pillow (originally starting at $59) for prices starting at $47 through Monday, November 30!

4. Classic Towels

Can’t go wrong with a classic, right? These super-soft Parachute towels use “innovative Aerocotton Technology” to absorb quickly without losing any of their plush feel.

Get the Parachute Classic Towels (originally starting at $9) for prices starting at $7 through Monday, November $30!

5. Waffle Robe

A little texture goes a long way! This lightweight robe is inspired by the most high-end spas to provide the ultimate level of comfort at home. The cozy wrap features two hip pockets, a folded collar and secure waist tie.

Get the Parachute Waffle Robe (originally $119) for $95 through Monday, November 30!

6. Linen Sheet Set

Crafted from fine European flax, these durable sheets are totally breathable and feel softer with each sleep. Available in nine colors — from simple white to a mossy green — and fit for every mattress size.

Get the Parachute Linen Sheet Set (originally starting at $149) for prices starting at $119 through Monday, November 30!

7. Down Pillow

These plush pillows, available in standard and king-size, boast a “luxurious, supportive-yet-airy quality” that’s sure to lead to the end of your restless nights.

Get the Parachute Down Pillow (originally starting at $89) for prices starting at $71 through Monday, November 30!

8. Classic Bathrobe

This bathrobe provides snug comfort in a simple package — and comes in four dreamy shades. Get ready to add this piece of ultimate relaxation wear to your collection.

Get the Parachute Classic Bathrobe (originally $99) for $79 through Monday, November 30!

9. Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Filled with hypoallergenic microfiber, this duvet insert will transform your bed into a luxurious cloud. It also comes in a lightweight option for those who tend to get warm overnight.

Get the Parachute Down Alternative Duvet Insert (originally starting at $119) for prices starting at $95 through Monday, November 30!

10. Cloud Cotton Quilt

Made from the finest Turkish cotton, this Parachute quilt will give your bedroom an elegant look without weighing you down at night. Find it in four super stylish color combinations, from natural ivory to smoke and blush.

Get the Parachute Cloud Cotton Quilt (originally starting at $219) for prices starting at $175 through Monday, November 30!

Shop the entire Parachute sale here through Monday, November 30!

