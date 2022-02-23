Paris Hilton Reportedly Uses This Treatment to Instantly Brighten the Eye Area

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How is it possible that Paris Hilton looks exactly the same as she did back in the early 2000s? She likely has one of the best skincare routines out of the many celebrities in the public eye, so we’re always game to take any tips she’s willing to give! While there are many reports about the products the reality TV star uses, it should come as no surprise that many of her top picks are on the pricier side.

That said, there are some aspects of her routine that may be worth investing in. We recently learned that Hilton might have an eye treatment in her arsenal that is scoring shoppers tons of benefits!

Get the StriVectin Hyperlift Eye Instant Eye Fix for $49 at Amazon, also available at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

According to Who What Wear, Hilton focuses on the eye area in her skincare process — which completely makes sense. After breaking down many of her holy grail finds from brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm, they highlighted this eye cream from StriVectin as an excellent option!

This brightening eye cream is designed to make you look like you received the best beauty sleep of your life by minimizing the appearance of dark circles, puffiness as well as fine lines over time. It’s also a great product to use to prevent future wrinkles from forming, which makes it an ideal pick for any age!

Shoppers do note that a little goes a long way with this eye cream, and that you will be able to get the most out of it with morning use. We’ve all had days when we wake up and wish our eyes were more awake and radiant, and this treatment just may be able to assist with that — look at the before and after shots customers have shared as proof! Simply take a tiny amount and tap the cream around the under-eye area after using moisturizer, and you may be able to see your entire complexion transformed like Hilton’s!

